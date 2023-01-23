A conditional-use permit (CUP) that would have allowed a barn on private property off Cedar Creek Grade to be used as a humanitarian aid office has been denied by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
The applicant sought the CUP to offer an unused barn, located on the site of the former West Oaks Farm Market, to charitable organizations for the storage of furniture and other supplies.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber made a motion to deny the CUP request at the board's Jan. 11 meeting, which J. Douglas McCarthy (Gainesboro), Blaine Dunn (Red Bud) and Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) supported. Chairman Charles DeHaven, Judith McCann Slaughter (Stonewall) and Robert Wells (Opequon) voted against the motion to deny.
According a report prepared by county staff, access to the office and storage area would have been limited to staff, volunteers of partner organizations and those dropping off donations. Storage access would have been allowed in the daytime only, "limited to several times a week for a few hours at a time."
No commercial transactions were to occur on the property, where the applicant, Richard Byess, has a home.
Byess said he purchased the property about a year ago and has not used the barn, which was described as structurally sound.
"We don't want to make any profit from the facility but want to make it available to the community for highest use," Byess told the board. "Our recent agreement is with Church World Services who have recently lost their access to a storage facility that is owned by Shenandoah University, so we'd love to make our barn available to them."
Church World Services assists with refugee resettlement efforts. Other interested parties cited in the staff report include United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, Congressional Community Action Project, and Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter.
No discussion preceded the vote on the matter.
On Dec. 7, the Frederick County Planning Commission unanimously recommended that the supervisors approve the CUP approval.
In other business, the supervisors unanimously approved a request for a "pump and haul permit" at 125 Edwards Lane in the Gainesboro District.
They also unanimously approved a CUP for a tractor truck and tractor truck-trailer parking facility along Martinsburg Pike in the Stonewall District.
