WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-2 to deny a conditional-use permit for a dog kennel on a 5.11-acre property at 409 Brill Road in Star Tannery.
Supervisors Shawn Graber, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Josh Ludwig voted to deny the permit. Supervisors Charles DeHaven Jr. and Judith McCann-Slaughter voted to approve it.
Applicant Christina Boyer, who lives on the property, owns 14 dogs. However, the permit would have allowed her to have up to six dogs not owned by herself on the property.
Before the vote, Boyer and Graber engaged in a heated exchange. Graber, a neighbor of Boyer, previously spoke against the permit during a June 15 Planning Commission meeting, citing noise concerns. He said several people had also contacted him to complain about noise from Boyer's property due to barking dogs.
Dunn said he heard that Planning Commission members Betsy Brumback and Mollie Brannon never walked through Boyer's site, despite attempts to do so.
"They did not personally reach out to me to try to schedule a tour," Boyer told Dunn. "Mr. Graber reached out to me to try to schedule a tour. And for personal reasons, I have implemented my constitutional right to protect myself on my property and put a no trespassing order on him."
Graber said he reached out to Boyer to try to tour her property and said it is "not out of the norm."
"Every single CUP that has come before me since my time on the board, I have asked and reached out to them to do a tour of the property with the Planning Commission members," Graber said. "We do that so that we can have a conversation with the applicant and get our questions answered."
He then addressed a previous instance where he set foot on Boyer's property.
"My wife and I have been very kind to you when you," Graber said. "When you folks moved in seven and a half years ago, we came across the street, shook hands with you, and to my knowledge, that's the last time my wife has ever set foot on your property. Four and a half years ago is the last time I set foot on your property. And that was to remove snow with a farm tractor because your husband was out with a walker trying to shovel snow behind his pickup truck. That was the last time I was on your property. After I asked four times to have an opportunity to tour your property, you serve me with a 'no trespass notice.' I hadn't stepped on your property, a foot on your property, in four and a half years since I was on there with the farm tractor to push snow."
Boyer said she sent an email asking all supervisors, except him, to tour her property. She also showed the Planning Commission a video tour of her property on June 15.
"The reason that I do not schedule you to tour my property is because I don't trust you," Boyer said. "You stopped my mother on the road asking her who she is, why she's there and what she's doing in the area because she was in a rental car, and you didn't recognize the car. The white Camaro without the front tag? Yeah, that was my mother. When my family is driving home behind you, … if we're behind you and we're turning on Brill Road at the same time, instead of turning into the road at the same time, you turn into the church there at the corner of the road so you can turn behind my family's vehicle. I have it on video."
Boyer also said neighbors told her that Graber had been asking questions about her family and property. She said she didn't want to give Graber "ammo" against her and feared he would twist information.
She told Graber, "I am not allowing you one step on my property. I am protecting my family from you."
Graber said he receives death threats and frequently pulls over to no longer be in front of a car to ensure nobody is following him home. He said he also has a camera in his car.
Graber noted Boyer had previously claimed she places her dogs' excrement in a bag and places it in the dump. He asked her which dump, and she responded the Star Tannery landfill.
"Is that not appropriate?" she asked.
Graber said it wasn't appropriate and showed a sign at the Star Tannery landfill saying that animal waste is not allowed to be disposed of there.
"I did not obviously know that I was not able to do it there because half the time I'm not the one that takes the trash to the dump; my husband is," Boyer said.
Wells asked her if her business could continue if the permit was denied. Boyer, breaking down in tears, said if the permit was denied, she would have to travel to people's individual houses to take care of their dogs, which would negatively impact her income due to being unable to watch multiple dogs simultaneously and the cost of fuel.
Wells said, "I have to deny only because I don't see any good coming of this between these two parties," he said.
Also on Wednesday, the supervisors unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for a slaughterhouse in the Back Creek District. Applicant Justin Boyce wants to establish a slaughterhouse on 110.89 acres of rural farmland at 160 Flickertail Lane in Star Tannery. His property is located a half-mile north of Wardensville Grade (Route 608), immediately west of and bounded by Richard Lane (Route 790).
Boyce intends to have a 4,800-square-foot slaughterhouse to process up to 50 animals per week. The animals will be either raised on his farm or brought to the property by other farmers. Up to three employees will be involved in the slaughterhouse operations.
Solid waste disposal will be done off the property and handled by a waste disposal business. A condition of the permit prohibits the on-site commercial sale of meat and poultry.
The board also unanimously voted to approve
· A conditional-use permit for SPBJJ LLC to establish an indoor recreation business on 1.89 acres of M1 (Light Industrial) zoned property at 210 Fort Collier Road. The applicants intend to use 5,000 square feet of a 16,000-square-foot-building for a martial arts gym. Hours of operation will be 6-10 a.m. and 5-9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekends.
· A pump and haul permit for an existing residence at 426 Winchester Drive.
