WINCHESTER — A conditional-use permit requested for a special event facility at 1570 Gough Road was denied Wednesday night by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on a 4-3 vote.
Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Doug McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter and Bob Wells opposed the permit. Supervisors Shawn Graber, Blaine Dunn and Josh Ludwig supported it.
Applicant Eli Williams sought the permit to hold special events on a rural 10-acre property in the Back Creek District. The site includes a single-family detached residence, an open outdoor patio and a 2,640-square-foot barn for weddings and other events. The permit would have allowed up to 200 people to attend.
Several neighboring property owners objected to the application, saying the use was inconsistent with the land’s rural nature. They also expressed concerns about traffic and noise.
Stephen Carroll, a nearby resident, noted that Williams’ property is much smaller than other event centers in the county. Event centers like as Cloverdale Barn, Fox Meadow Barn and West Oaks Farm Market range between 130 to 230 acres — allowing events to be isolated from surrounding properties. He also didn’t like that the permit sought to hold events from 8 a.m. until midnight, saying “that’s all of my waking hours.”
Back Creek resident Margaret Thompson feared the center would impact her property value. She said a parking lot with 100 to 150 spaces across from her house would devalue her property.
“It’s going to be, from what I understand, a gravel parking lot. It’s going to create a lot of dust, a lot of noise,” she said.
Had the center been approved, it would have allowed four events a week. It would have forbidden outdoor amplified music and amplified noise outside of the barn. The permit would have also required the county to review the event center in two years to ensure conditions were being met.
McCarthy said he was not a big fan of event center CUPs. In the past, he and other supervisors have expressed concerns about property owners investing a lot of money into expensive projects with CUPs that could be revoked by the board should the conditions of the permit not be met.
“We have many, many members of the community who live around them who will be affected by this,” McCarthy said. “This is not a by-right thing. This is giving someone a right that they don’t currently have to change the use of their property. But it’s going to negatively affect the people that have come forward.”
Graber said he understood McCarthy’s sentiment and said his support for the permit was not something he took lightly. However, he felt Williams had taken sufficient efforts to ensure the property wouldn’t be an eyesore and to reduce the impact of noise.
The board also:
· Unanimously rezoned 1.444 acres from B3 (Industrial Transition) District to B2 (General Business) District in northeastern Frederick County. The property is at the northwest corner of the intersection of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and Jeff’s Way in the Stonewall Magisterial District. The Winchester-based R&J Land Development LLC plans to build a 12,480-square-foot Dollar General store on the undeveloped site. A traffic study included with the application shows that the proposed Dollar General does not negatively impact traffic operations at the intersection of Martinsburg Pike and Jeff’s Way.
· Unanimously approved several ordinance amendments. One modifies the requirement for off-street parking spaces for single-family attached/townhome units from two to two-and-a-half. Another clarifies the uses permissible with a conditional-use permit in the Residential Planned Community (R4) and Residential Recreational Community (R5) Zoning Districts. Another expanded the allowance for additional disturbance of steep slopes beyond the Zoning Ordinance standard (25%).
· Decided against scheduling a public hearing on an ordinance amendment that would define and create regulations for short-term lodging. The proposal would allow short-term lodging to be a by-right use through an administratively reviewed permit process in the Rural Areas, Residential Performance and Mobile Home communities Zoning Districts. Supervisors plan to discuss the matter again at a later date.
According to data provided by the Commissioner of Revenue, 25 or more short-term lodging units may currently operate in Frederick County. Planning staff said the intent of the ordinance amendment proposal is ensuring short-term lodging operations are properly managed from a zoning perspective. The Commissioner of the Revenue already has required all STLs to have a valid business license for the purpose of collecting lodging/occupancy taxes.
McCarthy was concerned the proposal would add regulations onto a right that citizens already have. He didn’t want to “turn a non-issue into a major issue” and felt the county was opening a Pandora’s box. Other supervisors felt the increased popularity of short-term lodging situations could negatively impact neighboring property owners and that some sort of regulation should be implemented. Wells was concerned about short-term lodging use causing maintenance issues on private roads.
