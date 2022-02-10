WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 on Wednesday night to direct the county’s attorney to develop an action plan to fund alternatives to public education, such as homeschooling and private schools.
Supervisors J. Douglas McCarthy, Josh Ludwig, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Blaine Dunn, Bob Wells and Shawn Graber voted in favor of having County Attorney Roderick Williams develop a legal outline and action plan for the board to fund educational alternatives, as allowed by Virginia law. Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. was the sole dissenting vote. Williams will present the outline to the board on March 2.
McCarthy, who made the initial motion, said he has received “an overwhelming outpouring of requests” from county residents asking the board to fund alternatives to Frederick County Public Schools.
The vote comes at a time when some supervisors have expressed dissatisfaction with the school division over requiring students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, equity initiatives and budgetary matters.
“It is past time that our citizens had the opportunity to direct their students to get an education that best meets the thoughts, ideals and values of that family,” Graber said.
Bob Wells said he has “always been an advocate for public schools” but added that he also has advocated for parents having the right to send their child to a school of their choice and said he would support some type of voucher system where the money would follow the student.
“There’s still folks that would rather send their children to a private school, or even homeschool, and that kind of thing, and they deserve some kind of payback for what they’re doing,” Wells said. “They pay taxes, I understand that, just like you put your car on the road and pay road taxes. And maybe you don’t even want a car, but you still pay for that. But I still think it’s fair for us to take a look at it.”
Wells said he doesn’t think of it as “punishing” public schools, but rather giving parents educational choices for their children.
McCarthy said when it comes to schooling, he doesn’t think a “one-size-fits-all model” works for all families and that the supervisors should explore the options.
McCann-Slaughter noted that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is working on legislation to address “school choice,” so she thinks it would be prudent for the supervisors to wait on that first. She also said she thinks there should be a study period to evaluate the idea and a public hearing for county residents to provide feedback.
McCarthy told McCann-Slaughter that Williams’ outline would be part of budget discussions held by the supervisors.
“I agree that we should look at what the governor is doing. But at the same time, you know, I talked to several citizens this morning, and I talked about subsidiarity,” McCarthy said. “And all too often, sometimes I think we wait for someone up the chain to make the decisions for us when we really should be trying to address things at a local level. And if you really want to see change in our community, change in our state, change in our federal government, the change starts in this room right here and it works its way up.”
DeHaven expressed reservations.
“I have to say I have great concerns,” DeHaven said. “To subsidize people who want to send their children to private school may or may not be a positive thing. But I think that it takes away from those monies that are in our public schools. … I think it does not speak well to our teachers and our other staff for the excellence they attempt to achieve.”
During the meeting’s citizen comment portion, about a dozen people supported the supervisors’ “school choice” efforts and used the opportunity to criticize the school division for continuing to require masks.
Justin Edens, a Stonewall District resident, said the Frederick County School Board’s decision on Jan. 20 to continue to require masks greatly upset his daughter, who is a first grader at Stonewall Elementary. He said she chose not to wear a mask and was “segregated” from students who wore masks.
“My daughter should not be treated like a leper when she chooses to follow the law set forth by the governor,” Edens said, referring to Youngkin’s executive order in January making masks optional.
Last week, a group of county residents sued the School Board, demanding that the mask requirement be lifted.
Several parents noted that students who participate in sports are often unmasked and they are not punished. Stonewall District resident Christy Scarborough called the School Board members who voted for masks “tyrants” and criticized the school division for not granting her child a medical exemption not to wear a mask.
“I am here because Frederick County Public Schools relies on you to fund them,” she told the supervisors. “And I ask that you consider cutting their funding in any way you see fit until Frederick County Public Schools starts giving all students a fair and equal education.”
But Lora Jarrell from the Opequon District said the schools are “amazing” and accused the supervisors of targeting the school division with “undeserved harsh criticism.” She especially criticized calls to cut funding.
“Recommending funding cuts based on the decision that a school board makes that they feel is in the best interest of their students is inexcusable,” Jarrell said. “The school board’s job is to do what is in the best interest of the students and to threaten funding cuts that would only harm the students our school serves is mean, vindictive, and frankly, manipulative.”
At the supervisors’ Jan. 26 meeting, Graber suggested cutting the county’s funding of the school division by 25% to 35% if the state Supreme Court upholds Youngkin’s mask-optional order and the School Board does not comply.
FCPS spokesman Steve Edwards has said such a cut would have a “devastating impact on our students and community.”
In the current fiscal year, the school division received $92.8 million in funding from the county. A 35% cut would be about $32.5 million, which is the cost to employ about 433 teachers, which is about a third of the division’s teaching staff, Edwards said.
