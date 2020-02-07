WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night considered the impact a 5-cent tax increase would have on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
County Administrator Kris Tierney told the supervisors in January that a real estate tax increase is necessary to fund new positions, capital requests and more than $4 million in requested operating costs. Without a tax increase, the county expects to have an additional $4.7 million in local tax revenue in the upcoming fiscal year, but millions more are needed to fund the projected budget.
The county’s current real estate tax is 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. A 1-cent tax increase generates roughly $1 million in revenue.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Tierney said that if the county took 43% of the expected revenue growth and 43% of the revenue gained from a 5-cent tax increase (giving the remaining 57% of revenue to the school division), the tax increase could fund: architectural designs for Sunnyside Plaza, which was purchased by the county last year for extra office space; property tax relief; a School Resource Officer for the new Jordan Springs Elementary School, which will open in August; costs associated with a new recycling contract; an Information Technology (IT) deputy director, and IT battery backup, among others.
If the county keeps 100% of the expected revenue growth and 43% of the expected tax increase, it would be able to also fund an environmental inspector, an investigator for the Sheriff’s Office, four deputies for the Sheriff’s Office, six firefighters/EMTs, one Department of Social Services benefits manager and $1 million worth of capital projects.
Supervisors J. Douglas McCarthy, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber said they would not support a tax increase this year, fearing the impact it will have on the county’s taxpayers.
Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher provided the supervisors with a chart projecting the impact of a real estate tax increase on county residents. A resident with a $100,000 home pays $610 in yearly real estate taxes. With a 5-cent increase, that resident would pay an additional $50. A resident with a home valued at $300,000 pays $1,830 a year in real estate taxes and would pay an additional $150 with a 5-cent tax increase.
Tierney said county staff is going line by line in the budget to shave off as many non-vital items as possible.
Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter said ensuring there are enough firefighters is one of the more important budget items. Fire and Rescue Department officials have repeatedly said volunteerism is on the decline and more firefighters need to be hired to meet the county’s growing needs.
Tierney said in the last five years, the county has added 105 positions — 81 of which have been firefighters, sheriff’s deputies or social services workers.
McCann-Slaughter said she would like to meet with the Frederick County School Board earlier than the planned Feb. 26 meeting because it’s hard to decide which funding scenario to consider if the supervisors don’t know how much money the School Board is requesting.
Also at the meeting, Graber, who represents the Back Creek District, said several residents from the Shawneeland Sanitary District have approached him with concerns about proposed increases in their yearly fees. Money collected from the district’s fees are used for road maintenance and other services in the Shawneeland subdivision in western Frederick County.
The Frederick County Public Works budget proposal calls for the Shawneeland Sanitary District to have a $1.15 million spending plan, but the district’s projected revenues are only slated to be $812,880. To make up the shortfall, the Public Works Committee in December recommended increasing the annual fees for Shawneeland residents from $660 to $800.
Instead of a $140 increase, Graber floated the idea of cutting one full-time position from the Shawneeland Sanitary District. The Sanitary District has seven positions — a manager, secretary, senior motor equipment operator, three regular motor equipment operators and one laborer. According to Public Works Director Joe Wilder, the operators and laborer are responsible for maintenance and road work in Shawneeland.
Tierney asked Graber if it would be appropriate to ask Wilder to reduce the budget and give him the discretion to decide how to best save costs.
“I do not want to go down that road,” Graber said. “In my conversation with Mr. Wilder today, he seemed very reluctant to cut anything, and I had a very bad taste in my mouth after that meeting.”
Graber said the areas in the budget that appear to be “fat” are tied to personnel and road maintenance. Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven, however, agreed with Tierney that the county should first tell Wilder to cut the proposed fees in half and see what budget cuts he comes up with.
“I see no harm in that,” DeHaven said.
