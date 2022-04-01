WINCHESTER — Most members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday expressed support for reducing the county’s personal property tax rate to spare residents the burden of higher tax bills on their vehicles.
The value of most vehicles up to 10 years old has risen significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and increased consumer demand.
Because of this spike in the value, Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher said that if the rate stays the same, most vehicle owners in the county will pay significantly higher personal property tax bills this year. Earlier this year, a few supervisors expressed support for reducing the rate.
The county’s current personal property tax rate, which is $4.86 per $100 of a vehicle’s assessed value, has been in place since 2009. If the rate remains the same, the county would collect 20% more in personal property taxes, Thatcher previously told the supervisors. Each penny is worth about $130,000 in revenue, according to county Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler.
Thatcher presented the supervisors with numerous options to ease the burden on county taxpayers.
Supervisors Bob Wells, Shawn Graber, Doug McCarthy and Blaine Dunn all supported a scenario that would lower the personal property tax rate to $4.23, which would be a “revenue neutral” scenario, Thatcher said.
Shiffler said lowering the rate would not impact the budget proposals she had previously shown the board. She factored in not having an increase from personal property assessments.
While there was a consensus to reduce the rate to $4.23, the supervisors won’t vote on a new personal property tax rate until their next regular meeting.
Also on Wednesday, Dunn questioned why Frederick County Public Schools is requesting about $100 million more in funding than it did a decade ago, despite the overall student population increasing only by about 1,000. McCarthy said he would ask during a planned meeting with School Board member Brian Hester next week.
The supervisors also reviewed funding requests from various outside agencies — including Our Health, NW Works, Access Independence, NSV Substance Abuse Coalition, Lord Fairfax EMS Council, the Health Department, Northwestern Community Services, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, the Laurel Center, the Handley Library, the City of Winchester Tourism Program, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission and the Lord Fairfax Community College.
The supervisors agreed to send out a letter to these organizations asking them specifically what the money would be used for to see if increases in funding would be justified.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Vice Chairman Doug McCarthy and Supervisors Blaine Dunn, Shawn Graber, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells and Josh Ludwig.
