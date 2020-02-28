WINCHESTER — After hearing about Frederick County Public Schools' needs during a joint meeting on Wednesday, most members of the Board of Supervisors said they would support a five-cent real estate tax increase in fiscal 2021.
The supervisors and School Board met for about two hours in the County Administration Building to hash out budget issues.
Schools Superintendent David Sovine has proposed a $233 million budget with a $178.8 million operating fund. The spending plan seeks $97.3 million in local tax dollars, which is $15.4 million more than was allocated this fiscal year.
The additional funding would help cover: a 4% division-wide average salary increase; $2.9 million for 22 additional classroom teachers, 26 instructional assistants and five behavioral specialists, and $2.8 million to open the $27 million Jordan Springs Elementary School in August.
Sovine told the supervisors that the school division's $42,500 starting salary for teachers is the second-lowest compared to other school divisions in a 30-mile radius. He said the division needs to stay competitive to avoid losing teachers to Loudoun County Public Schools, which pays the highest salaries in the region.
“This is a first for me," Sovine said about the division's salaries. "From my knowledge and experiences, we have never stepped back and have been trailing like we currently are in this current fiscal year.”
But Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber countered that it's not fair to judge Frederick's teacher pay to Loudoun's because Loudoun County is one of the wealthiest counties in the country. He and Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn said they didn't support a tax increase because they want to give county residents — especially those on fixed incomes — a break.
Sovine warned that if the school division doesn't receive any additional local funding, it will have to make tough decisions on what to cut. He added that Jordan Springs Elementary "could be sitting empty" when the 2020-21 school year starts.
A 5-cent tax hike, in addition to a projected increase in local revenue, could give the schools an extra $5.8 million, which is $9.6 million less than the division is seeking. It also would enable the county to hire six additional firefighters/EMTs, a School Resource Office for Jordan Springs Elementary, an investigator/deputy for the Sheriff's Office and maintain existing recycling services.
Graber said he would like the school division to cut pre-kindergarten education, other than what is funded by grant money, and eliminate the division's Deep Equity program, which seeks to create a level playing field for all students regardless of their backgrounds.
Interim Shawnee District Supervisor Gene Fisher said a 5-cent tax increase should be implemented. In addition to the schools, he said the county has fallen behind on funding needs for the Sheriff's Office and the Fire and Rescue Department. Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and Opequon District Supervisor Bob Wells agreed. DeHaven called the public safety issues “paramount.”
Even after going through the county's budget proposal line by line seeking ways to cut costs, Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter said she thinks a tax increase will be necessary.
“I just don’t see how we cannot fund firefighters,” McCann-Slaughter said. “We just simply do not have the volunteers to cover the positions.”
(4) comments
And I'm tired of ignorance, ignorance, ignorance.
One more point. Supervisors are put in there to do what is hard, not what is easy. Caving to lies and ramming a tax increase down our throats (again), is the easy way out. Anybody can do that.
"Interim Shawnee District Supervisor Gene Fisher said a 5-cent tax increase should be implemented. In addition to the schools, he said the county has fallen behind on funding needs for the Sheriff's Office and the Fire and Rescue Department. Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and Opequon District Supervisor Bob Wells agreed. "
Yes, this is what happens when you pass every boneheaded development that comes before you and you tell us the impact studies show a net gain for the County. Stop buying into these lies and we won't always be in this situation!
Again Mr. Graber. Thank you. Social security only got 1.6 percent increase and Medicare premium went up so essentially cancelled this out.. I am tired of schools schools schools. Pre kindergarten, why? Maybe the county needs to take children from womb and raise them. This spending is out of control. Teachers salary already more than most people in county. You want Loudon county pay, move there.
