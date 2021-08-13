WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors reversed course on Wednesday night by unanimously voting against a 2% meals tax increase amid concerns from business owners who have been impacted financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, the board adopted a budget for fiscal year 2022 that called for raising the county’s meals tax from 4% to 6%, effective Oct. 1. The increase would have generated an additional $2.6 million annually in revenue.
But during a public hearing on the proposed increase Wednesday night, objections were voiced.
Cary Nelson, president of Winchester-based H.N. Funkhouser and Company, which operates Handy Mart/Dunkin Donut locations in the region, said 15 locations in Frederick County would be negatively impacted by the increase.
“It has been a difficult time to operate a business, which is why in 2021 I think the local governments need to focus on cost- reduction measures rather than tax revenue increases,” Nelson said.
“Currently, we are struggling with staffing our locations,” she noted. “We have reduced our hours of operations due to the lack of team members that are available to work.”
Back Creek District resident Jason Croasdale told the supervisors he found the idea of a meals tax increase “abhorrent” and said restaurants are already struggling due to challenges from the pandemic.
“I find this very disturbing that we are going to elevate taxes at the worst time for small business owners who are having a very hard time finding staff at this point,” Croasdale said.
Miles Adkins, a candidate for the Shawnee District on the Frederick County School Board in the Nov. 2 election, and Josh Ludwig, who’s seeking the Shawnee District seat on the Board of Supervisors, also spoke against the increase. Ludwig said it would harm both family-run restaurants and franchises.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said he could not support the increase.
“I think we have to as a board look at this and say, ‘Do we really want to help our small businesses who are the backbone of our community? Or do we want to continue to burden them with excess taxes at a time when especially the food industry has found themselves hurting?” Graber said.
Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglass McCarthy said he talked to two restaurant owners in the past week who said the cost of food had inflated so much that they have taken some itmes off the menu because they are no longer marketable. He said many food services have failed amid the pandemic and that a meals tax increase is “just adding insult to injury.”
“This is really a question of are we going to allow these businesses to survive or fail?” McCarthy said.
Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn said he initially advocated for a meals tax increase as an alternative to a real estate tax increase. Since there was an effective real estate tax increase due to a recent real estate reassessment, Dunn said he wouldn’t support the meals tax increase.
Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier asked if the county would be able to fully fund its $489.3 million budget for FY22 without the meals tax increase. Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter said the county has resources from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that can be used for specific needs.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn, Shawn Graber, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Doug McCarthy and David Stegmaier.
