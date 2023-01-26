A number of board and committee appointments have recently been made by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Two vacant seats on the county Economic Development Authority’s board were filled, with Diane Kearns’ appointment coming with a unanimous vote.
Former county supervisor Gary Lofton was also appointed, but by a split vote. Doug Rinker was willing to serve another term, but Lofton was appointed to his seat on a 4-3 vote following a motion by Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber. Supervisors who opposed Graber’s motion were Chairman Charles DeHaven, Robert Wells (Opequon District) and Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall District).
Kearns and Lofton begin their four-year terms immediately.
The supervisors also appointed Theo Theologis to the Board of Equalization by a 5-2 vote, with DeHaven and Wells in opposition.
Additionally, Richard Till and Robert Hess were appointed to the Employee Grievance Panel Pool. Because of attrition, there is a need to increase the pool of available Grievance Panel members, according to county documents. Graber was the single dissenting vote.
The supervisors also appointed Randy Carter to an at-large, four-year term on the Parks and Recreation Commission with Graber again casting the lone dissenting vote.
Jay Tibbs, deputy county administrator, was unanimously added to the county’s Old Dominion ASAP Policy Board and the Old Dominion Community Criminal Justice Board.
In other recent actions, supervisors:
Unanimously adopted the final master plan for the Old Charlestown Park.
Approved a conditional-use permit allowing Seven Bends Nursery — a purveyor of native plants — to add a physical storefront, green houses, and parking space on property east of Stephens City.
Honored the James Wood girls’ volleyball team on their recent state title.
