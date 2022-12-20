The Frederick County Board of Supervisors has taken steps toward updating the county’s dog barking ordinance.
County Attorney Roderick Williams last week presented several changes that could be made to address the problem of dogs barking at nuisance levels.
Previously, supervisors directed staff to research possible revisions to the existing ordinance — a request driven by complaints from residents.
The report from Williams shed light on the county’s current ordinance for noise/barking, which is “not likely enforceable” due to its vagueness. The language in the ordinance prohibits a dog from making an “unreasonably loud noise.”
Yet, per Tanner v. City of Virginia Beach, 277 Va. 432 (2009), the “unreasonably loud noise” reference was rendered “unconstitutionally vague.”
“It was attempting to prohibit barking that caused ‘unreasonable noise.’ And some years ago, the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled an ordinance that purports to regulate ‘unreasonably loud noise’ does not meet constitutional muster for being specific enough,” said Williams. “As far as the barking is concerned, I give you options.”
Because of how the current ordinance is written, the county has little leverage when residents file complaints about barking dogs.
The supervisors said they would support language clarifying what is considered to be disruptive. Yet almost all expressed opposition to this being applied to the entire county, fearing such a restriction would have a negative impact in the rural areas.
In Fauquier County, numbers are used to quantify barking, specifying in great detail when barking runs afoul of the local ordinance.
“Owning, keeping, possessing or harboring any animal or animals which make sound which is either: (i) plainly audible for more than five (5) consecutive minutes without interruption of more than ten (10) seconds; or (ii) measures more than sixty-five (65) dBA for a fifteen-second interval at least once per minute for five (5) consecutive minutes,” reads that county’s ordinance.
Supervisors liked this level of specificity.
“I’m inclined to support something. My thought process here is to find something definable that codifies a time frame,” said Supervisor Blaine Dunn (Red Bud) .
Dunn said he is unsure if such an ordinance should be applied to the whole county or simply to residential areas.
But several other supervisors — Shawn Graber (Back Creek), Chairman Charles DeHaven, Robert Wells (Opequon) and Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) — noted that farmers often enlist dogs to alert for dangerous predators, such as coyotes. They supported limiting the ordinance to more suburban, densely populated areas.
The residential zoning districts in the county are Residential Performance District (RP), Residential Planned Community District (R4), Residential Recreational Community District (R5) and Mobile Home (MH).
“If I could support anything that comes across the line on this, it would be RP or R4 only. The reason is this — many farmers who live close to me have dogs and utilize dogs for security purposes or to notify them when there is a danger around. When there are coyotes around, my own dog, my neighbor’s dogs, will bark to notify the farmer, will pen, and herd,” said Graber. “So I would like to see a differentiation of where this applies, specifically the RP or R4 district, because those neighbors are so close and there is an impact when dogs bark continuously. “
Dunn, however, said he has received complaints about dogs barking in rural districts.
“Some time ago, I received a call from a woman who lived in an R/A area who said that their neighbor had a barking dog that was continuous throughout the night. But because it was in an R/A area, nothing could be done to stop the issue,” Dunn said. “We’ve had another incident recently where a dog barks all night.”
All supervisors seemed to be in agreement that provisions for dog noise need to be updated. Staff will draft an ordinance and present it to the supervisors at their January meeting.
