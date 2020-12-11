WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 Wednesday night to appropriate a $500 one-time, state-funded bonus to nearly 200 employees in the county Sheriff's Office and at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells and David Stegmaier voted in favor the bonus, while J. Douglas McCarthy, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber opposed it.
In October, the Virginia General Assembly approved new state budget spending that included $11 million to give law enforcement personnel a $500 bonus in December.
County Administrator Kris Tierney said at the meeting that the state legislature mandated that $500 bonuses be given to sworn sheriff's office and jail employees funded by the state's Compensation Board, which administers monies from the governor's budget for all constitutional offices and regional jails.
Frederick County has about 200 positions that qualify for the bonuses, including 135 of 190 employees at the regional jail on Fort Collier Road and 54 of 155 positions in the Sheriff’s Office. These are the only county employees who qualify.
County Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler said the state will reimburse the county $101,728 for the mandated bonuses. The bonuses will be paid by Dec. 31.
The three supervisors who voted against the bonuses said they think it is unfair to give public employees who are considered essential workers bonuses because they more likely to have job security during the COVID-19 pandemic. They noted many people in the private sector have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.
“We are carving out a select few members of society and saying we are giving them extra right now for dealing with the same pandemic that everybody else is in,” McCarthy said.
Dunn agreed, saying “we are all in this together” and that it’s wrong for the government to force some businesses to close while giving bonuses to still-employed public workers.
In addition to the mandated bonuses, county staff recommended the supervisors approve a one-time bonus of $500 for all county employees who have worked through the pandemic and a second $500 payment for positions classified as high or very high risk to be paid at a later date. No supervisors supported the recommendation.
“I think those in the public sector have done a great job,” Dunn said. “I think those who have been deputies, fire and rescue people, we appreciate their service. But they have jobs. They can still pay their rent, they can pay their mortgages. And I know a dozen people who don’t have jobs. And for that reason, I think this is inappropriate.”
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland expressed his concerns about the board's decision afterward.
"My response to the whole situation last night is that it really makes it difficult for my personnel who are not receiving the bonus to not feel slighted," Millholland told The Star on Thursday. "Those 54 personnel who are supposed to receive the Comp Board Bonus feel that although they want it, they feel that taking it is a slap in the face to the others who are not getting it [who] do the same job. As for fire and rescue, I truly feel sorry for them because they also are direct contact personnel who come in contact with patients who are COVID positive and who are sick, as do ours. The whole situation is sad. If our citizens are satisfied with the recommendations made by the Board of Supervisors then we have to accept it. If not, they should probably call and voice their concern to their supervisor. We do our job every day 24/7/365."
McCarthy blamed the state government for putting the county in a position where it would have to use local taxpayer dollars to ensure that all county employees received a bonus.
“This is a mess and it has been borne by our state government," McCarthy said. "That’s what they do. They create messes, and they expect us to then pick up the tab and fix it for them. So I just think this is a mess. We just need to deal with the mandate and move on.”
Also at the meeting, the supervisors delayed voting on spending roughly $20 million to replace the county’s public safety radio system. They said they wanted more time to examine issues that were discussed in a closed session and to further negotiate with two possible vendors — EF Johnson and Motorola.
In October 2018, Mission Critical Partners did an assessment of the county’s public safety radio system, which identified numerous problems. For one, the existing system capacity is limited. Specifically, no frequencies are transmitted countywide, and there are a limited number of operational channels in the event primary dispatch channels get overloaded.
Four potential vendors responded to a request for proposals from the county for a new system. Mission Critical Partners recommended the board select EF Johnson, but the supervisors last month postponed making a decision to further vet EF Johnson's proposal.
Dunn, Graber and McCarthy all said they would prefer that the board also consider a third vendor, L3Harris, which submitted a proposal.
“The reason I think that we need three, not two, is because with three in the room, and all three compete, we as a county have the opportunity for a lower price than two competing,” Dunn said.
Graber also said he would like the board to get a second opinion separate from Mission Critical Partners.
“I believe it is critical we have all three at the table,” Graber said. “And the reason that I feel that way is I believe that Mission Critical Partners has let us down. I believe that Mission Critical Partners has not given us good, accurate, thorough information for our [communications] committee to truly understand this proposal.”
The board also declined to approve a permit for a special events facility at 1147 N. Piper Road in Star Tannery. The proposed center had been the source of concern from neighboring property owners about the facility causing noise, light pollution and traffic. Graber made a motion to approve the permit so that it could be voted on, but said he would not vote to support it. The motion died, as no other supervisor seconded it.
