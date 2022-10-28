WINCHESTER — A rebate on personal property taxes paid in 2022 was unanimously approved by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
“We knew the assessments on personal property were going up and we did adjust the tax rate to try to mitigate the result of those higher assessements. Now we are doing more to help our citizens with a rebate which will be reflected on the 2022 second half personal property tax bills,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven stated in a county news release.
In order to facilitate a tax rebate for certain items subject to personal property tax (personal use cars, personal use trucks, personal use trucks weighing more than 7,500 pounds but less than 10,00 pounds, business use cars, and business use trucks), the board has extended the due date for the second half installment of personal property taxes to Jan. 18.
The bills for the second half installment of personal property taxes will be mailed around Thanksgiving, and the county will notify the public when the bills are mailed. Bills for the second half real estate taxes will be mailed at the same time and will also reflect the Jan. 18 due date.
