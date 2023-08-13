The Frederick County Board of Supervisors won’t provide funding to Laurel Ridge Community College for the 2024 fiscal year.
Instead, the board may provide $55,000 to a local nonprofit group to administer scholarships to county students in order to have more control over the money.
Laurel Ridge, which is part of the Virginia Community College System, requested $92,927 from Frederick County, based on the number of county students who attend the college’s Middletown campus. Historically, the county has allocated money to the college — previously known as Lord Fairfax Community College — to fund student scholarships and student initiatives. But it won’t for FY 24.
According to Laurel Ridge Community College President Kim Blosser, while it’s not unusual for a locality to not fully fund the college’s annual budgetary request, it’s likely the first time in the college’s 53-year history that one of the eight localities in its service region has not contributed funds.
At a Wednesday work session, supervisors directed county staff to explore establishing a scholarship program for county students through the existing Frederick County Educational Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, rather than approve a budget allocation for Laurel Ridge.
Last fiscal year, the supervisors allocated $55,000 to Laurel Ridge.
Frederick County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer explained the direction the supervisors gave staff when reached by phone Friday: “They did not approve any of that (Laurel Ridge’s $92,927 budget request), and they just approved $55,000, but that was not to go to Laurel Ridge. That was to go to the Frederick County Educational Foundation to establish scholarships for Laurel Ridge.”
“We will be bringing back to the board criteria for those scholarships before funding that,” Bollhoefer said.
Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) said Wednesday that the move would allow the supervisors to have more control over the dollars they ordinarily apportion to Laurel Ridge while continuing to support county students. Handled this way, Graber maintains that county students would see more scholarship money and that it was a better method to get money to them.
“In looking at the amount of funds we were giving to Lord Fairfax Community College — I’m going to keep calling it that — there was a lot of money pulled for areas other than scholarships our students were receiving,” Graber said. “If we were to give the money to the Frederick County Educational Foundation to disperse for us ... our young people would still be getting more in scholarships than they are getting presently and it would allow us to have more control over the money.”
Frederick County has more students who attend Laurel Ridge than any other locality in the college’s service region.
“The majority of our students come from Frederick County. Our students come to the community college and continue to live in our service region,” Blosser said by phone on Friday. “You know, it’s certainly disappointing. I’m a little perplexed, I guess, by it,” she said about the board’s funding decision.
Blosser said the college’s operating fund, which totals around $40 million for this fiscal year, comes mainly from tuition fees and state dollars. That’s separate from the budget made up of local dollars from the eight jurisdictions it serves — which she called the local funds budget. She said that budget, totaling around $364,000 for fiscal 2024, is largely for student scholarships and student initiatives. This is the budget Frederick County has contributed to.
“Fifty percent of the $364,000 is set aside for student scholarships,” she said. “So of the $92,000 that we would have set aside for Frederick County, half of that would have gone to scholarships for Frederick County students.”
She said other expenses the local funds budget could cover would be for expenses such as student trips, tutoring and commencement.
“So what will happen if we will no longer have that $92,000? Out of this budget, we will no longer award any Frederick County scholarships,” Blosser said.
“We will figure out a way to make sure students aren’t impacted by that, but it may mean that there are less funds available in one of the other areas,” she added.
The board’s funding decision comes on the heels of the panel tabling Laurel Ridge’s fiscal year 2023 funding request in November of last year amid discussions about the college’s recent name change from Lord Fairfax Community College to Laurel Ridge Community College.
The supervisors eventually allocated $55,000 to Laurel Ridge, roughly $37,000 less than the $92,094 that was requested. During a meeting in November, some supervisors said they wanted to investigate whether county dollars went toward the name change. Members of the Laurel Ridge Community College administration said no local dollars went toward the name change.
In 2020, the Virginia Board for Community Colleges recommended that all 23 of the state’s community colleges review the appropriateness of their names. Lord Fairfax Community College, after a review period, opted to change its name because its namesake, Lord Fairfax, who was an influential figure in the region in the 18th century, owned slaves. The decision to change the college’s name fueled some debate in the region and escaped a lawsuit in Shenandoah County.
Laurel Ridge Community College operates four campuses in the Shenandoah Valley — the Fauquier and Middletown campuses, the Luray-Page County Center and the Vint Hill location in eastern Fauquier County — affording students the opportunity to earn an associate degree or a certificate.
