WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday night urging Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn to reinstate 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, to the House’s Transportation Committee.
Last month, LaRock was stripped of his committee assignment for signing a letter urging former Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s certified presidential election results. Two other delegates, Mark Cole and Ronnie Campbell, also signed the letter. Filler-Corn, a Democrat, then stripped each of a committee assignment.
The board’s resolution supporting LaRock is in contrast to resolutions from the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and the Leesburg Town Council, which called on him to resign for spreading disinformation about the 2020 presidential election.
LaRock, whose district includes parts of Frederick, Clarke and Loudoun counties, has come under fire for attending “Stop the Steal” rallies in support of former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the November election. He also attended the “Save America” rally on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., where Trump addressed a large crowd of supporters. After the rally, some in the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol, interrupting a joint session of Congress where Electoral College votes were being tallied to certify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden. The siege resulted in the deaths of one police officer and four civilians.
On his campaign website, LaRock publicly condemned the forced entry, violence and property destruction at the Capitol, but said he was honored to “walk among the hundreds of thousands of patriots who traveled from far and wide to peacefully protest the 2020 election.” He is seeking re-election in November.
Frederick’s seven supervisors, all of whom are Republican, request in their resolution that Filler-Corn rescind her decision, calling it “politically motivated,” adding that they “strongly supports Delegate LaRock’s exercise of his rights to free speech and assembly and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
“I believe it’s important that all voices in America be heard whether you like them or not, whether you agree with them or not as long as you are not breaking the law and are exercising your constitutional right,” Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy said. “I think we should encourage all voices to be heard.”
The resolution claims a sizable percentage of Americans believe there were voting irregularities and “significant voter fraud” in the 2020 presidential election.
Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier, who introduced the resolution, told The Star he originally planned to join dozens of other Trump supporters on a bus trip to take part in the Jan. 6 “Save America” rally in Washington. The trip was organized by local Republican activist David Sparkman and Susan Shick, a gun rights activist and legislative assistant to 29th District Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester. But Stegmaier changed his mind.
“I had signed up, but then started to feel sick and didn’t want to infect anyone so I ended up not going,” he said.
Stegmaier believes the mail-in voting system invited fraud in the November election.
According to the Pew Research Center, 46% of voters cast absentee or mail-in ballots. Many did so to avoid going to the polls on Election Day over COVID-19 concerns.
“I would like to support the resolution by expressing gratitude to Del. LaRock and the whole busload of Northern Shenandoah Valley residents for caring enough to spend the time and money to travel to Washington, D.C., to show their concern about the many irregularities that occurred in the recent national election and express hope that our government at the national and state levels will take action to correct these ongoing problems with our elections so that we can have full confidence that everywhere they are run fairly and the results are fair and accurate,” Stegmaier said.
LaRock was appreciative of the resolution.
“On a personal level, I’m very grateful that they would take the time and take an official position,” LaRock told The Star on Thursday. “I’ve had a wonderful working relationship with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and for that matter any elected official out there. I think they generally understand I am dedicated to things that are in the best interest of the county.”
The Loudoun County Democratic Committee, the Clarke County Democratic Committee, the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee, the Loudoun County NAACP and the Winchester Area NAACP have also asked LaRock to step down. In January, he was criticized for referring to “the colored community” in a post on his website. He later replaced it with “minorities.”
In response to calls for LaRock to resign, the Frederick County Republican Committee and the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Republican Women group passed resolutions defending him, with both groups accusing the Loudoun supervisors’ resolution of having “anti-America and anti-Constitution rhetoric.”
“Stegmaier believes the mail-in voting system invited fraud in the November election”
It’s not surprising that voters think there was fraud, given that their elected officials at the local, state, and national levels all lied to them and told them just that.
Where is your PROOF, Stegmaier? Which of all the elected officials on the last ballot are we redoing first? When do your feelings have to put up or shut up with some evidence of the fraud you claim? Of all the certified election ballets in the state, was there a certain area that you are privy to information about fraud that until now no other election official is aware of? Please do let us all know a little more detailed information than just your alert and perhaps over-active feelings.
I hope Supervisor Stegmeier remembers that his name was on that same ballot. Shall we consider his election stolen, as well?
I fully support this action. Kudos to the Board. And I fully support LaRock. In America, we don't punish thought and speech. That's what other countries do. Not here. Enough is enough.
However, he is not merely a private citizen. He made these statements as an elected official; in essence, he encouraged another elected official to violate the law. Should the people we elect get to flail their arms every time an election doesn't go their way?
One thing he does have going for him: he signed his name to his bold words. More than I can say for most of the trolls on here.
Well good for the old boy network -glad you had the time to grandstand and get yourselves a little press.
