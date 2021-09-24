WINCHESTER — Tensions erupted at Wednesday night's Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting when Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier accused three board members of being antagonistic and in a “power struggle” for control of the body.
The mood became heated when Stegmaier criticized Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber, Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy and Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn for opposing the board's May 12 decision to award Texas-based EF Johnson a contract to replace the county’s antiquated public safety radio system. He accused them of being controlling and having a high "level of antagonism and suspicion."
Then Stegmaier was accused of being responsible for the board's toxic environment.
"Mr. Stegmaier, it is unfortunate that you tend to be the one who consistently calls out individual members of this board and causes this type of discord and dysfunction," McCarthy said.
Stegmaier said the new radio system, which will initially cost $20 million, will save lives and that Graber, McCarthy and Dunn make its replacement seem like a "secondary consideration."
He also accused Graber of encouraging a lawsuit against the county over the radio contract. On June 14, Florida-based L3Harris Technologies Inc. sought a temporary injunction in Frederick County Circuit Court against the Board of Supervisors and the county government seeking to cancel the contract with EF Johnson and instead award it to L3 Harris.
“Supervisor Graber was caught on video at the May 12 meeting mouthing the words 'sue them' to representatives of one of the unsuccessful applicants, who then proceeded to file a lawsuit that delayed the awarding of the contract and the building of the radio system,” Stegmaier said.
Judge William Warner Eldridge IV on Aug. 11 denied L3Harris’ motion for summary judgment.
Stegmaier said Dunn and McCarthy were "culpable as Mr. Graber's enablers" and accused them of being “complicit in the poisonous atmosphere of this board that, in my view, did not have to exist.”
To which McCarthy fired back: “For you to continuously, unprovoked, comment to this body and continue to sow discord while at the same time pretending that you’re a peacemaker — it’s just appalling to me, sir.”
McCarthy argued the board was not given sufficient access to information to select a vendor to replace the radio system. He said most of the board must have felt the same way, as the supervisors ultimately decided not to hire Pennsylvania-based Mission Critical Partners to serve as the project manager overseeing the radio system's construction.
Mission Critical Partners helped develop the county's Request for Proposals (RFP) for a new radio system and facilitated the RFP evaluation and vendor negotiations. Earlier this year, McCarthy, Dunn and Graber had wanted the board to terminate the existing RFP and get a second opinion to evaluate it. They said they were concerned that Mission Critical Partners had offered inconsistent or inaccurate information throughout the process. In July, the board voted to hire Missouri-based Tusa Consulting to be a project management consultant for a price not to exceed $506,385.
“What you’re referencing absolutely is not the way the government is supposed to work, where supervisors are intentionally kept out of discussions, supervisors are intentionally kept in the dark as to what’s going on to the point where this body unanimously voted to fire the consultant who’s running that program,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, there was something done wrong. We replaced that consultant and we’re moving forward with faith that the new consultant will run this thing right.”
Dunn said that while there were many things he liked about Stegmaier, including his “commendable” marriage of 50-plus years, he said the comments he made about him, McCarthy and Graber were “wrong.” Dunn countered that he and Stegmaier simply had policy disagreement.
Earlier this year, Dunn objected to the county narrowing the choice of radio vendors down to EF Johnson and Motorola. He wanted to keep several potential vendors — including L3Harris — in the conversation, believing it would lead to more competition and the best price.
Graber, who participated remotely in Wednesday’s meeting, said “ditto” to McCarthy and Dunn’s statements.
“The incompetence that was on display there by the supervisor on the end, Mr. Stegmaier, is kind of appalling to me,” Graber said.
In one of his first meetings as supervisor, Stegmaier said he passed a note to Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. indicating that he was ready to vote on a pending matter. He said he found it “suspicious” that his note became the subject of a Freedom of Information Act request by Graber.
“Mr. Stegmaier, I did not realize that we were in third grade, because I did ask for a copy of what that note was,” Graber responded. “And I do not think that it’s appropriate to pass notes to the chairman of the board or to any other member of the board to tell them when you’re ready to end discussion and that you want to take the vote now. That is third-grade material, it is inappropriate, and I think you should stop.”
Dunn's wife, Joy, said during the citizen comments portion of the meeting that she was saddened to see such division on the board. She said she and her husband had supported Stegmaier in his unsuccessful bid for School Board in 2019 and helped him campaign for the Board of Supervisors in 2020.
Since then, she said she has been surprised by Stegmaier's votes and his “utter disrespect and hate for some of your fellow board of supervisors.”
“You claim in many things, as far as in your church work, to be a Christian,” Joy Dunn said. “But yet I feel like you are not showing love but you are showing hate.”
Earlier this year, Stegmaier lost the Republican nomination to seek re-election to Josh Ludwig. He then entered the race for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County School Board in the Nov. 2 election.
