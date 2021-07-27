WINCHESTER — Clarke County's request for Frederick County to provide Double Tollgate water and sewer service remains on the table.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors was to have discussed the request during its July 14 meeting. Because of a lengthy agenda, however, the discussion was rescheduled — with Clarke officials' permission — for the board's Aug. 11 session, Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies said.
Double Tollgate is a commercial area in the southwest portion of Clarke surrounding the intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340), Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) and Stonewall Jackson Highway (U.S. 522 and 340). Those routes connect Interstate 81, Stephens City and Winchester to Front Royal and Interstate 66. For that reason, Clarke officials believe the area is suitable for further development.
Owners of businesses and vacant land near the intersection have asked Clarke to provide them water/sewer, according to Boyce.
Clarke is seeking up to 150,000 gallons per day of water/sewer capacity from Frederick Water, which already serves a former state corrections facility nearby. Part of that property is deeded to the Virginia Port Authority, which operates an inland port several miles away in Warren County.
Boies recently told the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) that the process of getting Frederick County to consider the water/sewer request has frustrated Clarke officials a little.
"It's been a little slow," he said. "But Frederick County has had to do their due diligence, and we understand that."
He's optimistic, though, that progress will continue.
"The project could hit a number of stumbling blocks," Boies said. "But it hasn't yet."
If the Frederick board approves Clarke's request, Boies told The Winchester Star, "we will have to negotiate what our portion of the project is going to cost us and then figure out how to fund it."
"Finances could be a hurdle," he said, "which is why I mentioned it at the IDA meeting as they could be a part of any required financing needed."
The IDA's mission is to help Clarke County expand its tax base — such as by helping to attract new businesses — so more revenue can be generated to help fund county services. As part of its mission, the authority can issue bonds as well as buy or sell property.
(2) comments
It seems counter productive to open up significant acreage for additional industrial / commerciall development one week and than consider extending utilities to facilitate a neighboring county to compete with you in attracting new employment and service prospects just down the road. Unless Frederick County is going to reap big bucks in this deal I would be inclined to pass. At the moment the only "win-win" I am seeing is for Clarke County. Please someone outline why this is good for Frederick County? Perhaps I have my blinders on.
I hope Frederick agrees with you on the first part, but there's no win for Clarke County either. All that forlorn intersection will attract is crappy, minimum-wage, dead-end jobs.
