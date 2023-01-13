The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will petition the circuit court for a special election to be held April 11 so residents of the Gainesboro District can decide their next representative on the panel.
J. Douglas McCarthy, the board’s current Gainesboro representative and former vice chairman, announced last week that he is resigning effective Jan. 20 because he is relocating to neighboring Warren County to be closer to the school his children attend.
April 11 is the earliest possible date an election could be held, according to board members.
“It’s very important that the people of Gainesboro have a voice,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy, who has represented the Gainesboro District since 2018, originally made the motion to petition the circuit court to hold a special election on the matter. The vacancy also could be filled by appointment, with the supervisors having 45 days from the date of the vacancy to decide on an appointee, according to County Attorney Roderick Williams. The other option is holding a special election.
Supervisors unanimously supported petitioning the circuit court for the special election.
“Since I’m stepping down at the beginning of the year, there will be an entire year that will go by before a new supervisor would step into the position that would have been chosen by the people of Gainesboro — unless we have a special election,” McCarthy said.
Per state law, the special election would have to be held on a Tuesday at the polling locations in the Gainesboro District, according to Williams. Because the five precincts in the Gainesboro District are located at schools, supervisors decided on April 11, a date when classes are not in session because of spring break.
“I appreciate the April 11 date. It shortens as much as possible the time they lack a representative of this board,” said Supervisor Josh Ludwig (Shawnee District).
Wednesday’s meeting marked McCarthy’s last as a supervisor. An attorney, he was first elected to the board in a special election in 2017. Multiple supervisors thanked McCarthy for his years of service.
“Mr. McCarthy, I’m really sorry to see you go. I appreciate your intellect, I appreciate what you brought on the law side, I appreciate what you brought as a long-term farmer,” Dunn said. “I think you have been a great asset to Frederick County.”
McCarthy offered departing remarks to constituents and his peers on the board.
“This is our Republican Democracy at its best, a civil group of people who can come together most of the time and agree but still disagree and still keep plugging forward for the best benefit of the county,” said McCarthy. “So thank you to all of you and thank you to Frederick County.”
Also at the meeting, Supervisor Blaine Dunn (Red Bud District) was elected vice chairman on a 4-3 vote, with Chairman Charles DeHaven, Robert Wells (Opequon District), Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall District) and Dunn voting in favor of his nomination. Ludwig, Shawn Graber (Back Creek District) and McCarthy supported Ludwig’s nomination for the position.
