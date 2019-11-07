WINCHESTER — Republicans retained all four seats that were up for election Tuesday on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
At-large Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., 67, received 14,941 votes, or 63.49% of ballots cast, besting independent candidate and longtime School Board member John Lamanna, 68, who received 8,527 votes, or 36.24% of ballots cast.
DeHaven, who has served on the board since 2006 and been chairman since 2016, said it felt “pretty rewarding” to win another four-year term.
“I am very humbled and appreciative of the support that people have placed in me,” DeHaven said. “I will work diligently to earn that confidence and trust for the next four years.”
He is optimistic about improving the dynamic between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board, which at times has been contentious over funding issues.
“I believe that the only acceptable relationship is one of working together for the cooperative good,” DeHaven said. “I am confident that that will happen.”
DeHaven will continue to receive the board chairman’s annual $10,800 salary.
Although Lamanna said he was disappointed by the outcome of the election, he congratulated DeHaven and said the two have mutual respect for each other.
“We had a very friendly relationship prior to the election, during the election and we have it now,” said Lamanna, who campaigned for a “fresh direction” for the board, previously saying that the supervisors have waited too long to fund items related to public safety and schools, particularly the need for a fourth high school.
Incumbent Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, 43, was able to fend off Democratic challenger Heidi David-Young in the Gainesboro District. McCarthy received 2,792 votes (65.79%) to David-Young’s 1,441 (33.95%).
“I’m certainly disappointed,” David-Young said. “But, you know, I feel like for the district of Gainesboro with the 2-1 ratio of Republicans to Democrats, it wasn’t a bad outcome. I was just glad I [could] give people a more progressive alternative to vote for that fully supports our public education system and Fire and Rescue and Sheriff’s Office like they need to be supported.”
McCarthy said he appreciated that David-Young ran “a clean campaign” and that they both “stuck to the issues.”
“I certainly wish Doug McCarthy the best as he continues to serve our county,” David-Young, 47, said. “But our county is changing and as the population changes, our county needs to figure out how to change with it. Hopefully in the future that will lead to some better candidates.”
McCarthy has served on the board since 2018, having won a special election to fill an unexpired term. He said he will “continue to ask hard questions regarding the budget” and “raise taxes as we need to, if we have to, but only if we have to.”
In the Back Creek District, Shawn Graber defeated Sherando High School teacher and Democrat Steve Jennings, winning 2,351 votes, or 60.42% of ballots cast, to Jennings’ 1,529 (39.3%).
This is the first time Graber, 38, has won elected office. He succeeds Gary Lofton, who did not seek another term as Back Creek supervisor. Lofton, however, did seek the Republican nomination to run for the at-large seat earlier this year, but he lost to DeHaven.
Graber did not return The Star’s call for comment. He previously said will not vote for tax increases and that he wants to reduce debt.
Jennings, 62, advocated for more funding for schools and public safety, as well as efforts to improve internet service in his district.
“The people chose the candidate that they wanted and he made it,” said Jennings, who added that he does not plan to run for office again. “So congratulations to him. The people decided on who they wanted to be their representative and that’s it.”
Opequon Supervisor Robert “Bob” Wells, 74, was re-elected after running unopposed. He has been on the board since 2012.
Supervisors serve four-year terms, which begin Jan. 1. Their annual pay is $9,000.
Republicans also retained three constitutional office positions in the county.
Re-elected to four-year terms were County Treasurer William Orndoff, who has held the office since 1988, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Ross Spicer, who has been county prosecutor since 2013. They ran unopposed.
Seth Thatcher was elected Commissioner of the Revenue. He succeeds Ellen Murphy, who did not seek another four-year term. Thatcher was challenged by write-in candidate Melinda Hillyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.