The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 5-1 to provide $55,000 in funding to Laurel Ridge Community College in 2023, roughly $37,000 less than the $92,094 requested by the college.
Based on prior contributions from the county and Laurel Ridge's fund balance, the college should have enough funds to cover the difference, supervisors said at their Wednesday meeting.
Eight localities annually contribute funds to Laurel Ridge, which is part of the Virginia Community College System, and pay a proportionate share based on enrollment. Other contributing localities are Clarke, Fauquier, Page, Shenandoah, and Rappahannock counties and Winchester.
About 25% of students enrolled are Frederick County residents.
About half of Frederick County's contribution goes to the Community College Board Fund Balance used for student scholarships. The other half goes toward student activities at the college.
Supervisors — and county administration — have said Laurel Ridge's fund balance is around $556,000. And they said $51,000 of the $92,094 the college requested from the county would go toward the scholarship fund. Therefore, the $55,000 fiscal year 2023 contribution more than covers that, supervisors said.
"It appeared that some of the board members were concerned that the funds provided by the local governments were not being fully spent each year and rolled over into fund balance. It was thought that these funds should have been used to reduce local government funding in the upcoming year or rebated back, even though there is no legal requirement to do so," said County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer, who added he could not speak for supervisors.
Laurel Ridge officials could not be reached for comment Friday.
All supervisors except Chairman Charles DeHaven voted to provide the $55,000 contribution. Vice Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy (Gainesboro) was absent from the meeting.
Supervisor Shawn Graber, who motioned for the reduced amount, said the $55,000 contribution "fully funds the amount they say would go to scholarships, which is $51,000."
"Instead of adding to their surplus, I'd like to see them utilizing funds they already have," Graber said, referring to how the college could obtain the remaining $37,094 requested.
Last year, Frederick County provided Laurel Ridge $81,308, all of its requested funding. During an Oct. 26 meeting, supervisors expressed the belief that some of that money helped fund the school change its name from Lord Fairfax Community College.
Craig Short, the college's vice president of financial administrative services, previously told the supervisors that no local funds were used to implement the name change.
After reviewing financial records, county administration found that auxiliary funds — revenue from book, food and vending machine sales — enabled the name change.
College officials told supervisors in October that the increase in local funding — $92,094 — was requested this year as the amount of county residents enrolled grew.
Short told the supervisors in October that reducing the local contribution would impact scholarships for local students.
“Reducing that budget, I will say this, will only affect students that go to the college, primarily students from Frederick County. It won’t affect the college’s operating budget whatsoever. Whatever the budget is reduced from this locality is reduced from those scholarships that go to Frederick County students," Short said in October.
Graber said on Wednesday that the $350,000-$400,000 he believes funded the name change could have been spent on other matters.
Citing Laurel Ridge's fund balance, Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter echoed concerns that not all of Frederick County's contributions in previous years had been used.
