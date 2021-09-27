WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night to change the proffers for 33.61 acres.
The vote decreases the size of an age-restricted residential development, known as Orrick Commons, from 201 dwellings to 170. The development allows for 122 single-family (detached or attached) and 48-multifamily units.
Dave Holliday Construction Inc. owns the property, which is zoned for Residential Performance and located in the Red Bud District, south of the intersection of Senseny Road (Route 657) and Greenwood Road (Route 656), west of the terminus of Farmington Boulevard (Route 1406) within the Lynnhaven Subdivision and east of the terminus of Farmington Boulevard within the Steeplechase Subdivision.
The property is part of the original Orrick Commons rezoning, approved in 2006 for 22.06 acres of B2 (General Business) District zoning and 33.61 acres of RP (Residential Performance) District zoning.
The revised proffers eliminate the requirement to preserve an existing pond and relocate the park to the southeastern portion of the property.
The board noted that these revised proffers will result in less of a financial burden on the county due to the reduced housing. Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn reminded the audience Wednesday night that if the proffers were not revised, the terms of the 2006 rezoning would still be in effect.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Bob Wells, David Stegmaier, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Doug McCarthy and Blaine Dunn. Shawn Graber participated remotely.
