WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 on Wednesday night to reject a proposal from Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn to give board members a $15,000 pay raise.
The supervisors have not had a salary increase since 2001. The chairman’s annual salary is $10,800, while the vice chairman receives $10,200 and the other board members $9,000.
Dunn made a motion to give all board members a $15,000 salary hike. He said they often spend 30 hours a week doing the job.
“It takes some time,” Dunn said. “If you take that 30 hour a week situation and divide it by what we have, it’s about $173 a week or $5.70 an hour, which is slightly less than minimum wage. Those are the numbers. I think everybody here works considerably.”
Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells and Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy agreed with Dunn.
“It always gives me heartburn when I think about the fact that we would ask for a raise for ourselves, because it just seems counterintuitive to give yourself a raise,” McCarthy said. “But that doesn’t negate the fact that every person on this board does give a significant amount of time.”
McCarthy said he’s long felt that if the county wants to encourage young people to seek election to the board, it needs to help offset the costs associated with taking time away from their careers and families to serve as supervisors.
“There is the reality that bills have to be paid,” McCarthy said.
A Back Creek District resident said during a public hearing on the matter that the supervisors deserve a raise and noted that many surrounding localities pay their supervisors much more. For example, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors earns about $100,000 a year, while the Loudoun County board chairman gets $81,000 annually.
But Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier strongly objected to a $15,000 raise, especially since Dunn and McCarthy did not vote in favor of the county budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
“I think the motion is unacceptable, coming as it does from a supervisor and supervisors who voted against the county budget,” Stegmaier said. “It’s hypocritical because those voting to deny a post-COVID merit and cost-of-living salary increase for county employees, including teachers, for the stated purpose of protecting the taxpayer then go ahead with a motion to take from the county treasury that taxpayers contribute to that will benefit themselves personally. In conclusion, I believe that this motion puts the interests of the Board of Supervisors ahead of the interests of the larger community.”
Although Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber did not support the motion, he objected to Stegmaier’s statement. Graber contended that if the board’s salaries had kept pace with inflation and with the pay increases of county employees, their pay would be very close to the dollar amount Dunn had proposed.
Dunn, McCarthy and Wells voted in favor of the salary increase. Graber, Stegmaier, Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter voted against it. After Dunn’s motion failed, all supervisors voted to keep the salaries as they are.
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously voted to amend its zoning ordinance to make Agricultural Supply Cooperatives a conditional use in Rural Area zoning districts.
An Agricultural Supply Cooperative, organized under Article 2 of Chapter 3 of Title 13.1 of the Code of Virginia, is primarily engaged in the retail or wholesale distribution of livestock and animal feed, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, pesticides and other agricultural products or services.
Those in RA zoning districts must now apply for a conditional-use permit to establish an Agricultural Supply Cooperative.
