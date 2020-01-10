WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 Wednesday night to reject proposed amendments to its Rules of Procedure that would have imposed additional restrictions on their conduct and communications with county residents, staff members and the media.
Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members J. Douglas McCarthy, Bob Wells, Gene Fisher, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber voted against the amendments. Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter voted in favor of them.
Most of the board bristled at the suggested changes, which county Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said were drafted by county administration and the county attorney. McCarthy said that, at the very least, he would like more time to consider the proposals. Some he thought were common sense, while others he felt were “trying to find a solution to a problem that hasn’t existed.”
Graber said he was “a little disappointed that there were not discussions or any input into the development of [these] rules prior to them being proposed. Some of the rules which were outlined I believe would severely restrict the ability of our citizens to address members of this board.”
The changes would have: allowed the board to censure a member who repeatedly violated any of the rules in the proposed Code of Conduct; prohibited the supervisors from making “accusatory or disparaging remarks” about fellow members, citizens, staff, employees and committee members at board or committee meetings, and given the board chairman the discretion to determine how many people can speak at a board meeting and for how long. Currently, anyone who signs up to speak during the public comment portion of a board meeting is allotted three minutes to do so, as long as the topic is related to a subject on the meeting’s agenda.
The changes also would have limited board members from discussing or disclosing to the public any matters between the board and legal counsel or legal strategy without approval of the full board and that “whenever appropriate” the Public Information Officer would assist in communications with citizens and the media.
Other recommendations would have: required board members to address each other by their formal titles (chairman, vice chairman, etc.), followed by the person’s last name, at meetings; prohibited supervisors from engaging in dialogue with members of the public during hearings or citizen comment periods, and ensured that policy decisions/directions are communicated by the entire board and that no single member provides direction on policy implementation to the County Administrator.
The proposed amendments also stated that board member interactions with staff should not negatively affect employee productivity; that board members should refrain from giving direction to staff or making requests that affect their workload, and that any request for action be submitted to the County Administrator for consideration.
Board members also would have been required to forward any concerns about staff or citizen complaints to the County Administrator.
Back Creek resident and former 29th District Del. Mark Berg criticized the proposed amendments during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting. He said he was concerned that some do not comply with state code. He added that the changes would have resulted in a restraint on communication.
DeHaven said after the meeting that the board will continue to discuss the matter and look at what other jurisdictions do to ensure that the proposed amendments conform with state code.
McCann-Slaughter was unable to be reached for comment on Thursday about why she voted in favor of the amendments.
(1) comment
Thank you BoS for continuing to uphold the First Amendment. Why do people continually want to restrict the first tow Rights our Founders implemented?
