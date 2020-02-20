WINCHESTER — It looks like the Frederick County School Board might need to cut $9.6 million from its fiscal year 2021 budget proposal, unless the Board of Supervisors has a change of heart.
The supervisors reviewed five budget scenarios for the county on Wednesday morning. Two called for no real estate tax increase, one included a 4-cent tax hike and two included a 5-cent tax increase.
Frederick's current real estate tax is 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. A 1-cent tax increase generates $1.1 million in revenue.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine is proposing a $233 million budget with a $178.8 million operating fund. The plan seeks $97.3 million from the county, up from $86.4 million this year, or a difference of $10.9 million, plus an additional $3.7 million for the Capital Projects Fund and $800,000 for debt service, for a combined $15.4 million in additional local tax dollars.
Under a best-case scenario, the supervisors said they could provide the school division an additional $5.8 million.
Historically, the school division has received 57% of local tax dollars and the county general fund 43%.
In FY21, the county expects to have an additional $4.7 million in revenue, without a tax increase. If the 57/43 split is kept, $2 million of the new revenue would go to the county and $2.7 million to the school division.
For the school division to receive $5.8 million in additional local tax dollars, supervisors would have to raise property taxes five cents and give the schools 57% of the revenue ($3.135 million) as well as the $2.7 million.
But Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber and Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn have all said they will not support a tax increase.
Graber said on Wednesday that if the board decides to implement a tax increase, he would not want the school division receive more than 50% of the revenues.
“I think we have to be realistic here,” Graber said. “If we are going to do a tax increase and jam it down our citizens’ necks, it has to be at least 50/50.”
The worst-case scenario for the school division, favored by Graber and McCarthy, calls for no tax increase and the county keeping 100% of the projected local tax revenue.
County Administrator Kris Tierney said the county keeping 100% of the revenue growth and not giving any to the school division isn't realistic.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, Opequon District Supervisor Bob Wells and Shawnee District Supervisor Gene Fisher have all said they would consider a 4- or 5-cent tax increase.
Graber also said he wants more information about the school division's partnership with Deep Equity. Deep Equity is a professional development program from the California-based Corwin company. He expressed concern about taxpayer money being used to fund Deep Equity, and he said he has received several phone calls from teachers and maintenance staff who are “deeply concerned” with the program.
“I don’t know if any of my fellow board members are aware of what’s in there, but it is a deeply racist, very Communistic, Marxist-type of program from what has been shared with me by teachers who have been told that they have to participate in the program,” Graber said.
According to Corwin’s website, Deep Equity helps school divisions establish the climate, protocols, common language, and common goal of implementing culturally responsive teaching practices. The program seeks to reduce and eliminate achievement gaps, disparities in graduation rates, disproportional suspension, expulsion and disciplinary referral rates.
“The Deep Equity approach is based on the belief that such inequities are symptomatic of institutional biases and norms that must be directly challenged through systemic, ongoing, and authentic work," the company's website says.
A discussion on Deep Equity will likely be held during the supervisors' joint meeting with the School Board scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
