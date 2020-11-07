WINCHESTER — Frederick County Board of Supervisors members Blaine Dunn and Doug McCarthy will hold a meeting Monday night to gather input on the best ways to preserve rural land.
The meeting will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors meeting room in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. in Winchester.
The meeting will discuss:
- How to make farms more financially sustainable
- Potential change in tax laws to benefit rural landowners
- Event centers to provide income
- Solar farms to provide income
- Discussion on “by right” 5-acre minimums for building homes, 2.5 acres for family subdivision
- Transferable Development Rights
- Conservation Easements
- Other ideas or suggestions on how to preserve rural land if that is the desire of the community and landowners
Dunn said that due to challenges facing the farming market, many landowners in the county with land zoned for rural use are applying for conditional use permits (CUPS) for event centers, solar farms and businesses to make themselves financially sustainable. The problem is, according to Dunn, that if too many people are granted these types of permits, the rural land could disappear and be lost to development.
“We are going to hold a meeting and see who comes to try to answer the question, ‘We have land, what do we do with it,’” Dunn said. “Do we sell the land and become essentially Fairfax County or eastern Loudoun County? Or are there ways to preserve the land where farmers can actually make a profit, keep the land and go from there.”
Those concerned about preserving rural land in Frederick County are advised to come and add suggestions, concerns, and/or solutions in addressing this issue.
