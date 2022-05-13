WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is exploring ways to offset the burden of personal property taxes on county residents.
In April, the board voted to reduce the personal property (vehicle) tax rate from $4.86 to $4.23 per $100 of assessed value. The supervisors reduced the rate because the value of most vehicles up to 10 years old has risen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and increased consumer demand.
But during Wednesday’s board meeting, a few supervisors said that even with the reduced rate, many county residents are still seeing significant increases in their personal property tax bills. The board members said they have received numerous complaints about the higher bills.
“This board moved to lower the tax rates not long ago in an attempt to neutralize the increases that would kick in as car values went up,” said Supervisor Josh Ludwig. “I want to assure everyone that the increased tax bills that many of you saw were not the intent or the action of anyone on this board. However, the decrease in rate that we passed apparently was not enough to offset the increased car values, which is what drove your assessments up.”
Ludwig asked County Attorney Roderick Williams if it is possible to further adjust the personal property tax rates. Williams said the rate cannot be changed for 2022 as there is a statutory provision that says the rate cannot be adjusted after the list of assessments of all properties has been delivered.
But Williams said it is possible for the county to return surplus real estate tax revenues to the taxpayers. He said there could be a refund of surplus money for the fiscal year ending June 2021.
Ludwig indicated that could be a way to offset the impact of this year’s higher personal property taxes. Supervisor Shawn Graber agreed.
“I think that we must look out for our taxpayers,” Graber said. “And increasing their personal property taxes on vehicles that are required to go to jobs, go to school, to go to the hospital, doctor's appointments and such, I think is an absolutely wrong move in this environment. And I will fully support what has been proposed.”
Vice Chairman Doug McCarthy made a motion to direct Williams to draft an ordinance for the board’s consideration to provide the refunds.
Supervisors Blaine Dunn, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells, McCarthy, Ludwig and Graber supported the motion. Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. did not. He could not be reached after the meeting to explain his vote.
County Administrator Mike Bollhoefer on Thursday sent The Star a statement clarifying the board's discussion:
“If the Board of Supervisors decides to return any surplus personal property taxes, it will be done at a subsequent date," Bollhoefer wrote. "Personal property and real estate taxes are still due as billed by June 6.”
Also at the meeting, the supervisors voted 5-2 to not give themselves a salary increase. The vote keeps the chairman’s annual salary at $10,800, vice chairman at $10,200 and board members at $9,000.
The supervisors have not had a salary increase since 2001. Per the Code of Virginia, board salaries are indexed to the county’s population. A proposal was put before the board to increase the salaries by $2,000 — giving the chairman $12,800, vice chairman $12,200 and board members $11,000.
DeHaven, Ludwig, McCann-Slaughter, McCarthy and Graber voted against giving themselves a salary increase. Dunn and Wells opposed keeping the salaries the same.
Dunn has on numerous occasions suggested the board consider a pay increase to reflect the inflation that has occurred since 2001. Wells shared a similar sentiment in a conversation with The Star. He noted supervisors must travel to meet with constituents and attend various events. He believes a pay raise is “fair” considering the increased cost of living. He also thinks that the low pay for supervisors makes it difficult for people with lower incomes and younger people to run for a seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.