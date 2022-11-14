Rather than spending money on an additional audit of the school division, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors says it will work with school officials to obtain a more detailed budget ahead of budget season.
This follows the supervisors asking County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer last month to research the different types of audits and how much they cost amid concerns from some members that the division's financial reports aren't transparent enough.
Frederick County Public Schools' financial records are already audited annually "for each period ending June 30," according to information on the division's website. "The audit is performed by an independent certified public accounting firm engaged by Frederick County Government. The school division is a component unit of the County and is included in the County's Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR)."
At Wednesday night's board meeting, Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber made a motion to conduct a performance audit of the school division's administration, building and vehicle maintenance, and capital funding. A performance audit, according to online information, aims to determine if a public sector entity is operating with economy, efficiency and effectiveness. "I believe we need to look at our approach to capital projects as we are in considerable debt to capital projects presently," Graber said.
But his motion was amended by Vice Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy (Gainesboro District). McCarthy called for the supervisors to further define the financial data they will be requesting from the division, and, if they are unable to obtain it, an audit would be pursued. McCarthy's motion passed unanimously.
McCarthy said he supports holding off on a performance audit, provided that the supervisors receive the information they're seeking in the next month or so. "So we're not back here in March or April still grappling with this situation," McCarthy said.
He added: "I've had conversations with [Shawnee District] Supervisor [Josh] Ludwig and I believe he's made some progress in the last few weeks in discussions with the school board, which I think is very positive. So I appreciate our current interim superintendent working with our county staff and in particular Supervisor Ludwig so we can get somewhere."
"I'm not prepared to do a performance audit yet," Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn concurred. "They have given us more than we've had previously, so that's a start. I think we can get there without having to spend the money for a performance audit. I think we can work with the schools to achieve this. If the schools are uncooperative, that changes the equation."
The two elected bodies have been at loggerheads in the past over budget matters, resulting in the division receiving less funding for the current fiscal year than was requested.
Graber in particular has been an outspoken critic of the division's finances. Dunn, McCarthy and Ludwig also have been calling on the division to provide budget breakdowns in greater detail.
At the supervisors' Oct. 12 meeting, Graber floated the idea of a forensic audit of the school division. A forensic audit aims to uncover illegal financial activity.
But the supervisors indicated they don't believe any malfeasance has occurred.
Some county residents believe an additional audit isn't necessary.
"I've always thought this board was fiscally conservative, but to suggest our tax dollars are spent on audits when audits are already done is a complete waste," Red Bud District resident Jodi Yeggy told the supervisors. "Mr. Graber, you've always spoken highly of your relationship with your school board counterpart, Mr. Monk. If Chairman Monk is putting forward budget appropriations from his board, why do you still lack trust in that board?"
She continued: "If there are funds to be spent, I believe they be spent on the three Rs, as many people refer to them in school, not unnecessary bureaucratic oversight. The school district is audited every year by an independent auditor, and there has never been a red flag raised. So there is no need to continue to spend tax dollars when there are no issues."
In a phone interview, Ellen White, who represents the Red Bud District on the Frederick County School Board, said members receive disbursement reports bi-monthly and financial reports quarterly.
"We as a board are very committed to transparency with the budget. We are gracefully trying to work through this categorical funding situation," White said, referring to a decision made by the supervisors earlier this year to appropriate school funding by category. School officials now need approval from the supervisors to transfer funds from one budget category to another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.