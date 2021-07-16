WINCHESTER — Frederick County voters won’t have a say on whether the county should spend $19.5 million on an indoor aquatics center.
On Wednesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 against putting the issue to a voter referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The county’s Parks and Recreation Department wants to build a 43,000-square-foot aquatics facility with two indoor pools. Potential locations include Sherando Park or the 83-acre site for the county’s proposed fourth high school off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) near Admiral Byrd Middle School.
The Parks and Recreation Commission recommended that the best way for county residents to decide if they want their tax dollars spent on an indoor aquatics center was by having the supervisors put it to a referendum.
Past surveys conducted by the parks department showed strong support for such a facility (97% of 1,147 respondents said they would use an indoor pool), but this is only a small sampling of the county’s approximately 90,000 residents.
During citizen comments at Wednesday night’s board meeting, about 10 people voiced support for the indoor aquatics center, including two Parks and Recreation Commission members. Commission member Ron Madagan said he would lose respect for the board if it did not let the citizens decide. He maintained that if the supervisors voted against the referendum, citizens would try to vote them out of office.
“If you are in my district and you turn this down, I’ll vote against you because you didn’t think I was smart enough to do what I think is right for me and the community,” Madagan said. “It just boils down to letting the citizens decide what they want. It’s not that complicated.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members J. Douglas McCarthy, Shawn Graber and Blaine Dunn voted against the referendum. Supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells and David Stegmaier voted in favor of it.
An indoor aquatics center has been on the parks department’s capital improvement plan since 1994. Back Creek District resident and parks commission member Gary Longerbeam said that each year since that time, the Board of Supervisors has always indicated it is “not a good time” for such an expenditure, despite public support for the facility.
Frederick County has two outdoor public pools, but it does not have an indoor public pool. Swim teams at the county high schools use the indoor pool at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester, which is in high demand.
County resident Christine Taylor said in addition to health benefits, swimming provides positive social aspects and character-building. She said a having an indoor aquatics center would be “highly advantageous.”
Local resident Howard Means, who described himself as a “religious user” of Jim Barnett Park, noted that drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children, so teaching them how to swim is important.
Theresa Miller added that an aquatics center would lead to economic development and businesses wanting to locate in the community.
If approved, the county planned to finance the project over 20 years through general obligation bonds. According to parks officials, it was estimated that taxpayers would pay an additional 1 cent per $100 on their real estate taxes per year. For example, the tax bill on a $250,000 home would increase approximately $25.
Parks officials said revenue from the facility should offset operational expenses, but it would not offset the $19.5 million needed to construct it.
Graber, Dunn, Stegmaier and McCarthy said they wanted the referendum to include that taxpayers would have to pay $500 each for the indoor aquatics facility over 20 years.
But the county’s attorney, Roderick Williams, said the referendum wording had to stay as it was presented for Wednesday night’s vote — without a mention of the cost per resident. He noted that state code allows the county to include an up-to-500 word explanation to accompany the referendum. While an explanation of the cost wouldn’t be on the ballot, the county could choose to circulate information itself, he said.
“Based on that, then I’m absolutely opposed to this,” McCarthy said.
Stegmaier supported allowing citizens to vote on the matter, but he expressed reservations about the lack of partnerships to fund the project.
Dunn said he was concerned about the aquatics center putting the county further in debt. Graber expressed concern about the facility requiring ongoing county investments and that it would not become revenue-neutral.
“I think that it is a pipe dream to think that $19.5 million is going to be the end point for this project,” Graber said. “And as supervisor Dunn alluded to, in 15 to 20 years when major renovations need to be done for this project, where is the money going to be coming from? Is it going to be another referendum for another $20 million to fix it? As presented, I cannot support this moving forward.”
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson told The Star in an email on Thursday that the indoor aquatics center remains on the capital improvement plan.
“It is a needed and desired facility for our community’s health, well-being, and quality of life,” Robertson said. “Frederick County Parks and Recreation will continue to seek ways to have this need provided for our community.”
