The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday debated what the real estate tax rate should be in fiscal 2024.
The current rate is 61 cents per $100 of assessed value, but due to increased assessed values, keeping the rate the same would result in property owners paying higher real estate taxes. A revenue neutral rate of 51 cents would leave tax bills the same.
None of the supervisors have proposed keeping the 61-cent rate.
"This county has grown by 30,000 people in the last 20 years. I'm conscious of tax rates," said Vice Chair Blaine Dunn (Red Bud District.
But he noted that keeping the rate unchanged with a growing population "means the services to you actually decreases. We have an obligation to all of you to provide services for basic functions."
The rate has been 61 cents since 2018.
Following a work session, the supervisors agreed to delay voting on the tax rate until April 19 — a move that will allow the winner of an April 11 special election for the board's Gainesboro District to vote on the matter. The newcomer will be the seventh member of the panel and could break a deadlock.
"So let me give you a few examples: If you called 911 and nobody responded, is that worth a tax increase? It's something to think about," Dunn said. "Right now, our 911 operators are overworked and we'll probably have to hire one or two more."
Dunn said he believes the county is well-run fiscally, "a lot better than the federal government." He continued: "As I said to the county administrator, 'Let's look at what we can cut from the existing budget, and let's look at what needs to be added to provide services for all of us. Then we'll make a budget decision."
"If you have a fire, do you want the response to come sooner or later? We have a response time issue. In some parts of the county, the response time is good. In other parts of the county, the response time is not as good," Dunn said. "That's why we're looking at increasing fire and rescue [funding]. Same thing goes for other items."
Supervisors Shawn Graber (Back Creek District) and Josh Ludwig (Shawnee District), however, said they don't want to see property taxes go up.
"I would encourage those who are listening to contact your representatives and say, 'No new taxes.' We as a county government have to live with our means," Graber said.
