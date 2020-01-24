WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors hopes to increase its taxing authority to meet the demands of a growing county.
On Wednesday night, the board unanimously adopted a resolution supporting House Bill 785 introduced by Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax County. The legislation calls for granting counties the same authority as cities to impose taxes on cigarettes, admissions, transient room rentals, meals, and travel campgrounds, without limitation on the rate that may be imposed.
The City of Winchester has the authority to increase these taxes, but neighboring Frederick County does not.
Over the years, the supervisors have argued that Frederick County should have the same taxing authority because its population density makes it eligible for city status.
Frederick County has a 4% meals tax, while Winchester charges 6%. The county’s lodging tax is 3.5%, while the city’s is 6%.
Although state code says the county may raise its lodging tax to 5%, all revenue generated beyond 2% must go to tourism. The supervisors would like to use any additional revenue at their discretion.
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, is a co-patron of the bill.
“These days I believe we should be giving localities the power to decide what should be taxed locally,” Gooditis told The Star. “These requests came from Frederick County, Clarke County and Loudoun County, as well as many others, and it has become clear to many of us in the General Assembly that we should be trusting localities to decide what’s best.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
Voted unanimously to rezone 1.724 acres at 2674 and 2682 Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) from the Rural Areas District to General Business District. The site contains three parcels located approximately 1,000 feet south of Stephenson Road and is owned by county resident Donato Lanzeta, through limited liability company Martinsburg Pike LLC. He plans to open an Italian Touch restaurant at the location.
Voted unanimously to rezone 15.39 acres from the Rural Areas District to Light Industrial District at 280 Ridings Lane, which intersects with Fairfax Pike (Va. 277). The rezoning application was submitted by Berlin Steel Estate Inc. The land will be used for a metal-fabrication business.
Voted unanimously to delay action on a rezoning application for the former Texas Steakhouse property at 120 Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522). Discount Tire, the world’s largest tire and wheel retailer, hopes to open a new location at the site. The issue will be revisited at the Feb. 12 board meeting.
Scheduled a public hearing for the 2020-2025 Capital Improvement Plan for Feb. 26. A draft of the plan can be viewed at: legistarweb-production.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/attachment/pdf/511299/BOS_01-22-20_2020-2025_CIP.pdf
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building a 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Gene Fisher, J. Douglas McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber.
