The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday tabled two Finance Committee items to do with Frederick County Public Schools.
Both were supplemental appropriation requests from the division that will resurface at the supervisors' Nov. 9 meeting.
The decision to postpone action follows discussions at the last board meeting about possibly auditing the school division because certain supervisors do not believe the division has been sufficiently transparent about its spending.
At least two supervisors — Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber and Shawnee District Supervisor Josh Ludwig — are holding off on approving the supplementary requests for now. The requests total $1,289,694. Some of the money is supposed to go toward reducing a delay in completing capital projects.
One of the nine projects driving the requests is the Millbrook High School roof replacement ($2.7 million) .
Reached by phone after the meeting, both Graber and Ludwig said they did not oppose the Finance Committee items in isolation — they agree that the Millbrook roof needs to be replaced, for example — but they believe the supervisors had already appropriated dollars for some of the projects listed, such as the Millbrook roof replacement.
They cited what they perceive as a lack of budget transparency on the part of the division as the basis for the decision to table the two items, highlighting a concern they say is yearslong.
"We didn't kill it last night. We could have but we tabled it," Graber said. "I just want to know where previously allocated funds went before any more supplemental funds are allocated."
"I believe the Millbrook roof does need to be replaced. But the Millbrook roof replacement was in the original budget and now, I believe, they want additional funding," Ludwig said. "If money was diverted to some other need, that's great. But I would like to know what it was spent on. We're still in a back-and-forth with the school system to account for where the taxpayer dollars are going."
Graber and Ludwig said they would be open to a work session so they could better understand the division's spending before the supervisors' next meeting.
Opequon District Supervisor Robert Wells and Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter voted to allocate the funds, as did Chairman Charles DeHaven. Supervisors Douglas McCarthy and Blaine Dunn were absent Wednesday. Four supervisors need to vote in favor of a motion for it to pass.
Later, Graber amended the motion and requested that it be tabled to allow for a work session. Graber, Ludwig and DeHaven voted in favor of tabling. As of Thursday, no work session had been scheduled.
In raising the possibility of pursuing an audit, supervisors do not suspect financial fraud but want clearer line-item budgets. Wednesday night, County Administrator Mike Bollhoefer presented a report assembled at the request of supervisors on the various audits available.
Ludwig indicated an internal audit and a performance audit had characteristics that would match the board's needs, whereas a forensic audit — the style of audit originally favored by Graber — would not.
A forensic audit is designed to discern financial crimes such as embezzlement. A performance audit, as a consulting activity, refers to an independent assessment of an entity's operations to determine if programs are meeting goals.
"I would like to see a combination of things, a combination of seeing what efficiencies can be gained. And if we do get into this and find something that is of question, could we transition to a forensic audit at that point? I'm not saying there are improprieties, but if there are, what would discussions look like?" Graber said.
Graber reiterated supervisors over a year ago allocated funds for a new air handling systems at the school division's bus maintenance facility.
He contends, to the best of his knowledge, that the project has not begun and that the funds allocated have not yet been spent on that purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.