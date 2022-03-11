WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night unanimously agreed to postpone voting on updating the county’s Capital Improvement Plan until April 27.
The CIP, which is revised annually, is a budgeting tool to help the supervisors plan for the next five years. The latest proposed update includes 91 projects totaling about $2.06 billion.
Four projects — a fourth high school, a $40 million renovation of the former Aylor Middle School, an indoor aquatics center and an ice skating rink — were removed from the CIP at the supervisors’ Feb. 23 meeting. Supervisors Shawn Graber, Blaine Dunn, Doug McCarthy and Josh Ludwig supported their removal.
But removal of the fourth high school received criticism during a public hearing on the CIP at Wednesday’s meeting.
“Fredrick County high schools are overcapacity as we’ve heard and have been for quite some time,” Red Bud District resident Jodi Yeggy told the supervisors. “We are beyond the duct tape approach to our overcrowding situation. We can’t wait any longer. It takes three years to build a high school. Building and growth is evident all over our county, and the developers — they aren’t turning away families with high school students.”
According to a Feb. 28 school enrollment report, James Wood High School is at 112.31% capacity (1,441 students with a capacity of 1,283), Millbrook is at 113.27% capacity (1,519 students with a capacity of 1,341) and Sherando is at 119% capacity (1,575 students with a capacity of 1,323). Total high school enrollment is 4,535 — 588 students overcapacity.
Back Creek District resident Sonia Marfatia-Goode said school overcrowding will only worsen as the county grows.
She was critical about discussions among the supervisors on reducing the school budget and funding alternatives to public education.
“Mr. Ludwig mentioned charter schools at the last meeting. Currently, we do not have charter schools; legislation for charter schools died at the state level,” Marfatia-Goode said. “So how does this solve our current problem? Mr. Graber suggested cutting $60 million from the school budget. How does this address the overcrowding issue?”
But some people commended the supervisors for removing the fourth high school from the CIP.
Gainesboro District resident Dana Newcomb urged the supervisors to demand a renovation and expansion of Sherando before funding a fourth high school.
Dunn suggested delaying a vote on the CIP until the supervisors’ second meeting with the school officials in April. The first meeting with the Frederick County School Board took place Thursday evening. Dunn said he would like to talk with school officials and “see what the data says” regarding school overcrowding and the need for a fourth high school.
“I’d like to see what the new numbers are and then we can have a discussion based on analytics,” Dunn said.
McCarthy agreed, saying a postponement of the CIP vote also “shows a gesture of goodwill to the School Board. They’ve agreed to meet with us. I’d like to have the opportunity to meet with them, talk with them before we vote on this.”
McCarthy noted that there have been some “positive developments” between the two boards and that School Board Chairman Brandon Monk had given him a school budget breakdown — one that can be accessed at: https://www.frederickcountyschoolsva.net/cms/lib/VA50000684/Centricity/domain/625/fy23/finance_committee_packet_020322_020822.pdf.
Some supervisors have accused school officials of not providing enough detailed information in the school budget on how county taxpayer dollars are spent.
McCarthy said the 27-page breakdown provided by Monk has 11 pages of “actual budget numbers” and that it is more detailed and “leaps and bounds” beyond what the school division had previously provided the supervisors. But he said he still wants to see much more. For example, McCarthy said Prince William County Public Schools’ budget report had 244 pages of budget information, Arlington County’s 470 pages, Loudoun County’s 498 pages, Rockingham County’s 132 pages and Culpeper County’s 91 pages.
“There’s still a very long way before the school system even comes close to providing an adequate budget proposal for the School Board members or members of this board to review,” McCarthy said.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Josh Ludwig, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Doug McCarthy, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber.
