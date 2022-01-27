WINCHESTER — Some members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night threatened to reduce funding to the county's public school system and instead support alternative education options if the system continues to require students to wear face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the county School Board voted 4-3 to continue a requirement that all students and staff must wear masks inside school buildings. The vote followed Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order that parents — not school officials — should decide if their children should be masked. The School Board's decision has drawn both praise and criticism from parents.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said he has received many phone calls regarding the School Board's decision. While he acknowledged that the Board of Supervisors has no authority over the division's mask policy, it does control how much money the division receives each year in county tax dollars.
"I am watching the situation very closely as I believe it is your choice as a citizen and as a parent to decide whether your child should or should not be obligated to wear a mask," Graber said.
Statewide, school divisions are debating whether to follow Youngkin's order, as it conflicts with SB 1303 — a state law requiring Virginia schools to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to the "maximum extent possible" regarding COVID protocols. The CDC calls for wearing masks in schools at this time. The state Supreme Court has yet to rule on Youngkin's executive order.
Sixty-nine of Virginia's 132 school districts continue to require masks, according to The Washington Post. Locally, Frederick County Public Schools and neighboring Winchester Public Schools have kept the mask requirement, while Clarke County Public Schools is now mask-optional.
"If in two weeks the Supreme Court has ruled to uphold that executive order and should in two weeks the School Board still not have decided to honor that executive order, I would at that point ask this board to consider a significant reduction of funding — 25 to 35 percent of the existing budget for the school system — in order to put a little bit of emphasis on the need for parental choice."
Shawnee Supervisor Josh Ludwig encouraged the School Board to reconsider the mask requirement and comply with Youngkin's executive order, which he believes is more in line with the state constitution regarding parental rights than SB 1303. Ludwig said it "is far past time to restore rights to families that should never have been taken away."
He maintains the supervisors have the purview to fund or support educational opportunities outside of Frederick County Public Schools as an alternative for students and parents who have lost confidence in the school system.
Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy said one of the legislative agenda items the supervisors sent to the Virginia General Assembly was a call for school choice and allowing the money to follow students wherever they go. He said he would like to find a way to give parents funding for alternatives to public education — such as private or charter schools.
"School choice, I think, is foundational to our freedom and our democracy," McCarthy said. "And without that, I think the future of this nation is at risk."
Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn said if tax dollars followed the child "you'd have competition" and "a lot of these issues would be resolved."
In response to a question after the meeting from The Winchester Star, Steve Edwards, director of policy and communications, said, "Such a cut would have a devastating impact on our students and community. In the current fiscal year, the Board of Supervisors provided $92.8 million for the School Operating Fund which funds the division’s day-to-day operations. A 35 percent cut in local funding to the School Operating Fund would be about $32.5 million which is the cost of approximately 433 teachers. That represents just over one-third of our teachers."
Earlier this week, Edwards told The Star that students who choose not to comply with the mask requirement meet with a counselor or administrator. If the student chooses not to wear a mask, the administrator contacts the student's parents to make them aware of the requirement. If the parent refuses to have their student comply with the requirement, they are asked to pick their student up at school. If the parent is unable or refuses to pick up their student, the student is placed in an area of the school where they can remain without wearing a mask but physically distanced from other students. Edwards said these students are being provided classwork by their teachers to complete asynchronously.
During a public comment portion of Wednesday's meeting, Stonewall District resident Priscilla Riddell-Bellido compared the separation of unmasked students to racial segregation and said her child was being denied an education because he won't comply with the mask requirement.
"As a taxpaying citizen of Frederick County, I do not support in any way shape or form these children being segregated," she said. "And that's what we have. That's what we have people, we have segregation. In 1957, the 101st Airborne Division escorted African American students into their classrooms safely."
According to Graber, other parents have expressed similar concerns, and "it truly does appear that we have segregation and two classes of individuals in our school system. And that is wrong," he said.
McCarthy reiterated a previous request that he wants the school system to provide a detailed budget in a categorical format so the supervisors could fund the school budget by category.
The board voted 5-2 to request a categorical budget from school officials, with McCarthy, Ludwig, Graber, Dunn and Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter supporting the motion and Chairman Charles Dehaven Jr. and Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells voting against it.
Supervisors have said categorical funding would ensure that county tax dollars allocated to Frederick County Public Schools are used as intended. For example, money allocated for technology could only be spent on technology. School officials would need approval from the supervisors to transfer funds from one category to another. Additionally, the supervisors would need to approve any school budget transfers between different classifications.
School officials have said categorical funding would hurt the flexibility of school operations if emergencies arise.
