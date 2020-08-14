WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday night saying it will not expand or add any gun restrictions in the county.
Legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly that went into effect July 1 gives localities the authority to adopt ordinances prohibiting the possession, carrying, or transportation of firearms and ammunition in local government buildings and parks and community centers owned or operated by the locality. The legislation was incorporated into state code 15.2-915 section e.
“All this law does is endanger the lives of the law-abiding citizens of the commonwealth,” said Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy. “It doesn’t stop the mass shootings, it doesn’t stop the criminals who disobey the law from taking the lives of those of us who obey the law. Furthermore, it undermines the Second Amendment protections that would allow us to defend ourselves in our homes from criminal elements and from our government when it becomes overbearing. Therefore we need to vote in favor of this resolution and guarantee that we will not enforce laws that undermine the Second Amendment.”
County Administrator Kris Tierney said the county does not have any restrictions in place that prohibit people carrying guns in county-owned facilities.
The supervisors, all of whom are Republican, indicated they would like to keep it that way.
According to the resolution, the board “will not pass any ordinance that restricts the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms to defend themselves.” It also states the board will urge state legislators “to repeal all the restrictive gun legislation enacted this year by the General Assembly.”
Earlier this year, in an effort to reduce gun violence, the Democratically-controlled General Assembly passed legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales, limiting people to one handgun purchase per month and “red flag laws” that enable authorities to temporarily take guns from people they believe are a danger to themselves or others.
Prior to the legislature passing new gun control laws, many jurisdictions in Virginia adopted resolutions in support of the Second Amendment, including Frederick County. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, has said these “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolutions “have no legal effect.”
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn, who introduced Wednesday night’s resolution, said enabling localities to add additional gun restrictions is “denying citizens the right guaranteed under the Second Amendment of the Constitution to defend themselves” and creates non-uniform laws across Virginia that would criminalize actions in some jurisdictions that are legal in others.
The resolution also indicates that adding more gun restrictions may discourage travel to Frederick County.
More than 20 people attending the meeting wore “Guns save lives” stickers. Several spoke against adding more gun control measures in the county.
“This will create a patchwork of gun laws throughout the commonwealth that would be nearly impossible for any law-abiding citizen to navigate,” Gainesboro District resident Alan Morrison said.
Back Creek District resident John Ferraro said, “Our justices and officials at the state and federal levels are out of control and are blatantly disrespecting and disregarding our rights.”
Winchester City Council member Bill Wiley, who is the Republican nominee for the 29th District House of Delegates seat in the Nov. 3 election, said, “At no level of government is any form of gun control ever acceptable.”
McCarthy told the audience the passage of resolution will not bind future boards.
“It’s up to you all to put the pressure on the state legislature to do the right thing,” McCarthy said.
CASE.IN.POINT. California AG Xavier Becerra got the smack-down on his "Loophole legislation."
Duncan v Becerra (9th Circuit): 9th Circuit rules that the ban on possession of magazines that hold more than ten rounds of ammunition violates the 2nd Amendment.
This ruling will now serve as precedence across the US because there are many anti-gun Lefties trying to destroy the Second Amendment of American citizens. We'll see if Governor Blackface Northam tries to waste more taxpayer money to chase his tail now.
When the "feds" that you are so sure are going to steal your guns showed up in Portland, the well regulated militia handled them nicely with.....leaf blowers. Priceless
Guns have historically protected black Americans from white supremacists, just as gun control has historically protected white supremacists from the Americans of color they would terrorize. One month after the Confederate surrender, Frederick Douglass urged federal action to stop state and local infringement of the right to arms. Until this was accomplished, Douglass argued, “the work of the abolitionists is not finished.” ...Under the 14th Amendment, gun laws now had to be racially neutral. But states quickly learned to draft neutrally-worded laws for discriminatory application, prohibiting inexpensive handguns that freedmen could afford, while allowing more expensive “Army & Navy” handguns, which ex-Confederate officers already owned... Firearms made possible the Civil Rights Movement. I urge you to read Charles Cobb’s book, "This Nonviolent Stuff’ll Get You Killed: How Guns Made the Civil Rights Movement Possible." Justice Clarence Thomas’s opinion in (2010) McDonald v. Chicago explicated the history of gun control as race control. Historically, people of color in the United States have often had to depend on themselves for protection. The reason is not overt hostility by the government, but the failure of local government to insure public safety, as in Chicago today. Self-defense is an inherent human right. The 14th Amendment is America’s promise that no law-abiding person will be deprived of that right, regardless of color. Gun control in America is racist on its face. After the Civil War Virginia's Law Review championed a "prohibitive tax" on handgun sales to freed blacks because the: "...cowardly practice of 'toting' guns has been one of the most fruitful sources of crime ... .Let a negro board a railroad train with a quart of mean whiskey and a pistol in his grip and the chances are that there will be a murder, or at least a row, before he alights."
[Comment, Carrying Concealed Weapons, 15 Va L. Reg. 391, 391-92 (1909); George Mason University Civil Rights Law Journal, Vol. 2, No. 1, "Gun Control and Racism," Stefan Tahmassebi, 1991, p. 75]
Someone woke up creepy little man child.....
@Journey - He got "triggered"... [lol]
It's amazing. No one shows up to Board meetings anymore unless it's about guns. Kinda telling when those are the same people complaining about the growth of the area and they never seem to understand who is making those decisions.
Also, great mask discipline, VCDL!
I am grateful that most Virginia county leaders understand the rights of citizens here. When our God-given rights are restricted, when our Constitutional rights are removed, our Nation is gone. American citizens cannot give up their firearms.
Which part of "shall not be infringed" in our Second Amendment does the Commonwealth's Democrat Governor and Democrat Senate not understand? Restricting our Constitutional right to own firearms through forced 'loophole' legislation upon the Commonwealth's citizens will not hold up at the Supreme Court level. Our State leaders have been planning a systematic civilian disarmament through a variety of legislative restrictions -- this is broaching dictatorship, and the restrictions are unconstitutional. Our County leaders recognize this, as do the majority of citizens.
All across America, citizens are witnessing the rise of violence -- looting, arson, destruction, and murders are taking place under the Fascist Antifa and BLM foot soldiers. The FAILURE of the Left's inability to govern properly has brought these social problems to America. Consequently, MORE firearms are being purchased (at record levels) because law-abiding citizens know that they must be able and ready to protect themselves from the current violent movement from the radical Leftists.
Throughout history, whenever a population has been forced to disarm, a radical form of tyrannical government takes over.
1.) China disarmed it’s citizens, and between 1948 – 1952 they murdered 20 million Chinese.
2.) Russia disarmed it’s citizens, and between 1929 – 1953 they murdered 20 million Russians.
3.) Germany disarmed it’s citizens, and between 1939 – 1945 they murdered 16 million Jews.
4.) Cambodia disarmed it’s citizens, and between 1975 – 1977 they murdered 1 million people.
5.) Uganda disarmed it’s citizens, and between 1971 – 1979 they murdered 300,000 Christians.
Citizens MUST protect their Constitutional rights. Citizens should be very vocal against the intention of our Governor and his Democrat State representatives to disarm Virginians. Educate others! Vote! Please consider joining the Virginia Citizens Defense League and the Gun Owners of America.
Who has been disarmed? Not me. And certainly not you.
Stop trying to sow fear with your ignorance.
@Whistle - [thumbup] Don't forget what is playing out in Mexico today!
Frederick County Board Of Supervisors ROCK! God Bless all of you!
Great job BoS!
“At no level of government is any form of gun control ever acceptable.” THis position is dangerous and must be opposed. It is fanatic and paranoid and deserves to be rejected by all voters who favor safety for the community.
I am so glad that you live in DC and have no say in Frederick County politics.
Please, do explain how restricting the RIGHTS of law abiding citizens makes the community safer. [rolleyes]
what rights have been curtailed for law-abiding citizens?
[yawn] Have someone explain the Second Amendment to you and then let us know how that right has not been infringed upon... [sleeping]
@Doc, are you a "well-regulated" militia? Going to the range 3 times a year doesn't qualify.
Time for school, children! In the context of the times, a "well-regulated militia" referred to all able bodied citizens capable and willing to fight. I know it's hard to remember that "we" don't define everything or that those before us might have actually had a level of intellect equal to, or even superior to, the average citizen of today. See the above comment as an example.
As for going to the range 3 times a year, your average police person only has to go once or twice a year. Also, I'll ask again because you seem to have forgotten:
please explain how all of Coonman Northam's firearms legislation IS NOT an infringement...
