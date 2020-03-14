WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors plan to advertise a $355.59 million budget with a 5-cent real estate tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year.
Once a 5-cent tax hike is advertised, the board cannot adopt a higher rate, but it can adopt a lower one. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 25 in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. During this time, Frederick County residents can voice their thoughts on both the tax increase and on the contents of the budget.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Gene Fisher, Bob Wells and Judith McCann-Slaughter have all expressed support for raising the real estate tax by 5 cents believing the increase is necessary to fund public safety services and the needs of the school division. The tax rate will increase from 61 to 66 cents per $100 of assessed value. A 1-cent tax increase generates $1.1 million in revenue.
“This is a really tight budget,” DeHaven said during a Wednesday budget work session.
A Frederick County resident with a $100,000 home pays $610 in yearly real estate taxes. With a 5-cent increase, that resident would pay an additional $50. A resident with a home valued at $300,000 pays $1,830 a year in real estate taxes and would pay an additional $150 with a 5-cent tax increase, according to the commissioner of the revenue’s office.
Supervisors J. Douglas McCarthy, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber have all voiced opposition to a tax increase, with all three saying they want more details from the school division on what they plan to use the taxpayer’s money for. Dunn and McCarthy said they would only agree to an increase if the school division justified its budget.
Frederick County Public School Superintendent David Sovine’s $233 million budget proposal for FY21 (up from $218.4 million this fiscal year) calls for an extra $15.4 million in local tax dollars. Even though a 5-cent tax increase will give the school division $5.8 million more than it received last year, the division would still receive almost $10 million less than what it is seeking.
During Wednesday’s budget work session, Dunn noted that House Bill 785 has passed the House and the Senate. The bill allows counties the same authority as cities to impose taxes on cigarettes, meals and lodging, which he estimated could give the county $3 million in revenue. He said this could be a revenue source instead of a 5-cent real estate tax increase.
However, County Administrator Kris Tierney said that the governor has not signed HB 785 into law. Most of the supervisors expressed hesitation to rely on a meals or lodging tax increase for revenue since there is no 100% guarantee the governor will approve the legislation or if he will make any alterations to it.
Frederick County Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler said on Friday that the county government may have conversations soon on whether to delay the hearing due to COVID-19, but that the hearing for the time being is still scheduled for March 25.
People always come up with excuses to raise local taxes that benefits the community. There is never a good time as there are always excuses of some kind but it must be done. Taxes are very low in Frederick County compared to other juristictions close by especially to the east. If people want to complain about taxes, it should be federal taxes not local taxes that benefit the community in which we live.
People always come up with excuses to make it more difficult and expensive to live in otherwise affordable areas. All this envy and you want everyone else to pay for something YOU want? Feel free to cut a check to our local tax dept instead of picking your neighbor's pocket. Why aren't you asking for an audit of FCPS?
With the current pandemic getting worse by the way, it is clearly NOT the time to talk about raising taxes. In fact, it is irresponsible for any elected official to raise taxes during a crisis.
A note to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors: you need to review the Code of Virginia's 58.1 - 3321 concerning real estate tax increases. Your public hearing notice of March 25 is not legal. You need a minimum of 30 days notice, published in the newspaper, etc.
