WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept $7.79 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help cover expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Administrator Kris Tierney told the board the money must be spent on costs incurred as a result of pandemic. It can’t be used to replace lost revenue.
Staff has been working to get processes into place to appropriate the use of the funds and cataloging coronavirus-related expenses already incurred — such as personal protective equipment purchases and employee overtime.
The county is required to provide an equitable share of the relief funds to each incorporated town within its jurisdiction, which are Stephens City and Middletown. Tierney added that the county is trying to use some of the money to distribute grants, through its Economic Development Authority, to local businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn encouraged county officials to only spend the money that’s needed and “not spend money because it is there.” He said the CARES Act funding is “tax money” and expressed concern about the growing national debt.
“This is huge,” Dunn said. “Mr. McCarthy’s children, Mr. Tierney’s children, all of you in the audience who have children — your children are going to be paying for this debt situation.”
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. Dunn introduced the resolution at the request of a local Republican women’s club.
He recounted how women made significant contributions to the country but initially were not allowed to vote. He said his grandmother was unable to vote in the 1912 and 1916 presidential elections. The women’s suffrage movement began in the mid-19th century and led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment in August 1920.
The resolution recognizes how women today tend to have a higher voter turnout than men and how women “are running for office in higher numbers and more active in the election process than ever before in history.” The resolution further declares that August 2020 is Women’s Suffrage Month in Frederick County.
The board also unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for a 70-foot telecommunications facility at 100 Archwood Trail. The tower is located in the Shawneeland subdivision in the Back Creek District on property zoned R5, Residential Recreational Community.
Property owner Robert Blankenship, president of the North Mountain Communications Club, purchased the property with the tower in 2014 and has for the past several years used the tower to provide internet service to residents on North Mountain. He sought a CUP after learning that the tower violated the property’s zoning designation.
The board also voted to add 261-263 Sunnyside Plaza Drive (in Sunnyside Plaza) as a polling location for the Central Absentee Voting Precinct this year.
The county’s Office of Elections/General Registrar will use the county-owned Sunnyside Plaza to conduct a significant portion of operations for early absentee voting for the November general election. Pursuant to legislation effective July 1, 2020, in-person absentee voting must be available on the 45th day prior to the election and continue until 5 p.m. on the Saturday immediately preceding the election.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were board Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members J. Douglas McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Gene Fisher, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber.
