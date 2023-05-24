The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session at 5:30 p.m. today to discuss disbursements to outside agencies, including nonprofits, for the upcoming fiscal year.
When the supervisors adopted the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget in April, the board made a last-minute adjustment to not approve any expenditures for outside agencies until the panel could review and discuss the funding proposals.
Fourteen outside agencies have requested funding totaling $3,653,564 for FY24, which begins July 1.
In particular, supervisors are expected to look today at agencies that have requested more funding than what was approved for the current fiscal year.
Organizations with budget proposals that could be discussed include the Laurel Center, Handley Library, the Winchester Tourism Program, Northwestern Community Services, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, the Shenandoah Valley Agency on Aging, Laurel Ridge Community College, and more.
The supervisors could elect to release the funds for the various organizations on Wednesday, or they could continue to review the funding proposals at a later date before approving disbursements, according to a county spokesperson.
Funds may be disbursed at various times during the fiscal year. Some agencies have memorandums of understanding (MOUs) that may specify how and when funds are disbursed.
