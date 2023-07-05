The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will meet with legal counsel in a closed session on July 12 to discuss the possibility of using public money to fund private schools, officials confirmed.
The meeting, which will not be open to the public, comes more than a year after the board directed County Attorney Roderick Williams to develop an action plan to fund alternatives to public education. As a result, the county sought the opinion of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office on the matter.
A “consultation with legal counsel about the request for an Attorney General opinion regarding public funding for private schools” is part of what will take place in the closed session, Deputy Clerk to the Board of Supervisors Ann Philips confirmed when reached by phone Wednesday.
Currently, the county does not allocate taxpayer dollars to private schools or alternatives to Frederick County Public Schools, which is the local school division.
And it does not appear that supervisors have authority to do so through a per-pupil voucher system, as has been done in other states. The Virginia legislature has not passed any broad school choice-related policies in recent years, although Republican lawmakers have introduced several bills along those lines.
In February of 2022, the supervisors voted 6-1 to direct Williams to look into funding alternatives to public education, such as homeschooling and private schools, according to previous reports in The Winchester Star. Later, the panel authorized Williams to seek an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office. Board Chairman Charles DeHaven was the lone dissenting vote.
The Winchester Star recently attempted to obtain a copy of any correspondence between Williams and the state Attorney General’s Office regarding the matter through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, but it was denied by the county because: “State law specifically permits the County to receive legal advice from the Attorney General, pursuant to Va. Code Sec. 2.2-505, in the form of an official advisory opinion,” the county said in response to the request. “As such, the requested items are subject to exemption from disclosure under FOIA, pursuant to Va. Code Sec. 2.2-3705.1(2), as attorney-client communications.”
Reached by phone Wednesday and asked if the county could fund private schools with local tax dollars, Williams declined to speak about specific legal details.
“That in essence is the question being asked. You can ask the Attorney General [Jason Miyares] any question you want. The point is to seek guidance from the Attorney General on that question,” Williams said.
He added that the Attorney General’s Office has not issued a formal opinion on the local matter, and it would be public if it had.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who campaigned heavily on parental rights ahead of the 2021 gubernatorial election, has pushed legislation that would expand school choice by allocating a portion of per-pupil state funding to a savings account for parents to spend on private school tuition or other approved education expenses, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported in January. Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears, who resides in Frederick County, also has championed school choice.
Legislatures in West Virginia, Iowa and Arizona have passed laws that provide taxpayer money to help families pay student tuition and other expenses at private schools with few limits, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, The Associated Press reported earlier this year.
Several other states — Florida, Arkansas and Utah — enacted legislation this year that gives families a particular amount of money they can use to put their children in educational settings other than their local public option.
A group that advocates for Frederick County Public Schools signaled they are opposed to such school choice initiatives.
“We fully support a parent’s right to choose the best education for their children but are opposed to funding private entities with public tax dollars. Once the money leaves the public system, the Board of Supervisors and the county won’t have any transparency,” Jodi Yeggy, a co-founder of Frederick County Strong, wrote in a statement.
“In states where vouchers have been implemented, programs often have a negative effect on educational outcomes. FCPS schools have needs that have been overlooked for years, such as a fourth high school and aging buses,” Yeggy continued. “I think we need to address our current needs before investigating how we can spend our money elsewhere.”
Some members of the Board of Supervisors, including Shawn Graber (Back Creek), have been critical of Frederick County Public Schools, particularly over budget matters, equity initiatives and mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, he said the panel should convene in a closed session to discuss the possibility of using county tax dollars for private schooling.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Graber said, “I am 100 percent for school choice — to allow our children to get the best education available, whether through a private school or public one. The state legislature needs to change the law so that dollars can follow the child.”
In April, the Board of Supervisors fully funded Frederick County Public Schools’ $104,677,110 operating request for fiscal year 2024 — an increase of approximately $9 million in county tax dollars from the current fiscal year.
