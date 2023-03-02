Following an hour-and-a-half discussion, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday failed to reach a consensus on what real estate tax to advertise for Fiscal Year 2024.
So, County Attorney Roderick Williams said the current rate of 61 cents per $100 of assessed value will be advertised.
The supervisors will hold a March 9 public hearing on the 61-cent rate. A vote to finalize the real estate tax rate for FY24, which begins July 1, is scheduled for April 19.
Adopting a rate of 61 cents would result in increased real estate tax bills, as recent property reassessments resulted in county properties increasing in value by an average of 21%.
A revenue neutral rate of 51 cents per $100 of assessed value would result in the county collecting the same amount real estate taxes.
While the supervisors could approve a lower rate, they cannot adopt one higher than the number advertised.
Supervisors Shawn Graber (Back Creek) and Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) have maintained support of a 51-cent tax rate and have highlighted their attempts to root out “wasteful spending."
"I've been very consistent," Graber said.
Supervisor Robert Wells (Opequon) was the lone supervisor besides Graber and Ludwig to outline his position — not on the final rate, but on the advertisement.
“I don't think the 51 cents is where we need to be in terms of sustainability. We are staying at the status quo, but it is not moving the county forward,” Wells said. “I think we need to advertise something that allows the new Gainesboro representative to have some movement and not be constrained to 51 cents.”
The supervisors previously voted to delay the vote on tax rate until April 19, so the winner of an April 11 special election for the Gainesboro District seat could vote on the matter. The newcomer will replace Douglas McCarthy, who resigned on Jan. 20 because he moved out of the county. His replacement will be the seventh member of the panel and could break a deadlock.
Vice Chair Blaine Dunn (Red Bud) said he is not prepared to weigh in on a rate yet because he continues to “do his due diligence and homework."
“Mr. Dunn, Supervisor Dunn, can I ask where you stand? Because right now I don’t know where you stand. The rest of the board has stated where they stand as far as 51 or 61 cents,” Graber said. “If you stand with the 61 cents like the other three, the conversation is closed. But if you don’t, we can have a conversation.”
“Mr. Graber, I don’t stand at 51 or 61. As you know, we are at 51 or 61 because of state code. So don’t say that I have or have not raised tax rates. You can look at me like that, Mr. Graber, but it is simply not true. I am simply doing my homework.”
While Chairman Charles DeHaven and Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall) did not reveal their stance at the meeting on what to advertise, they expressed support two weeks ago to The Star for advertising the 61-cent rate.
Ludwig noted the county will have too much in capital funds — $18.9 million meant for one-time expenses — to raise taxes.
Dunn said transferring money out of the capital fund balance to cover operating costs, however, is not sustainable for the long term.
"Under those assumptions, we'd have to fix that before we ran out of funds. I'm just questing how much we'd be sitting on in taxpayer dollars that's unused while we're raising taxes," Ludwig said.
County Treasurer William Orndorff later asked Ludwig, “You made a comment with regards to the budget with regards to saving millions. Do you have a list of those cuts that you said would cut millions of dollars?”
At the board's Feb. 22 meeting, Ludwig said, “Supervisor Graber in the last few weeks at work sessions has come up with some excellent ideas that would cut millions of dollars from the proposals we have received across the county.”
“I was referring to last year’s budget,” Ludwig said, while Orndorff added this year’s budget was based on last year’s almost down to the dollar.
“I’m asking you do you have that list?” Orndoff asked, to which Ludwig responded, “I don’t have a list but I have specific items from the budget last year that I can put in the list.”
