WINCHESTER — Backyard chickens got scratched by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night.
The panel voted 4-3 to deny allowing chickens at homes in the Residential Performance (RP) zoning district. Keeping chickens is only allowed in the county’s Rural Areas (RA) zoning district.
If the amended ordinance had been approved it would have allowed single-family detached lots of 15,000 square feet or greater to have up to six chickens by-right. The change also would have applied to lots 15,000 square feet or greater in the R4 (Residential Planned Community) and R5 (Residential Recreational Community).
When no one supported Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy’s motion to approve the amendment, Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber suggested an alternative — allowing backyard chickens in residential areas with at least one acre of land. Graber, McCarthy and Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells voted in favor of the second proposal, but Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr, Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier and Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn opposed it.
The supervisors who objected said backyard chickens don’t belong in residential areas.
Dunn expressed concern that if backyard chickens turned out to be a mistake, the county wouldn’t be unable to do anything about it because the chickens would be “grandfathered.” He said he would have supported a one-year pilot program instead.
During a public hearing before the vote, the backyard chicken proposal drew concerns from numerous county residents. They feared that chickens would attract other animals to residential areas. There also were concerns raised about noise, the smell of chicken manure, disease, irresponsible chicken owners and the impact on property values.
“I lived on a farm in my adolescence, from three until over 20 years old,” said Opequon District resident Laura Pierson. “I can state that the maintenance and care of chickens is expensive, regardless of the amount of pets you have. The odors of chicken excrement during the summer months is overwhelming. It was bad enough on a farm. I cannot believe what it would be like during the summer months in a subdivision, if it wasn’t taken care of properly. It would create a bad environment to the surrounding homes.”
Barbara Burroughs said that “birds and their manure stink” and that the supervisors “are asking for trouble and a neighborhood war” if they allow backyard chickens.
Sherry Riley, an Opequon District resident who made the request to allow backyard chickens, said being allowed to keep chickens would give county residents the opportunity to have food and sustainability — both of which she said were important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patti Solenberger, from the Shawnee District, said backyard chickens are good for pest control, building community, giving people a hobby, creating eggs and educating children and adults about where their food comes from.
“You don’t need to have chickens to know where eggs come from,” Burroughs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.