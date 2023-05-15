The Frederick County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously voted to keep their annual salaries the same for the next fiscal year despite not having had a pay increase since 2001.
After a 6-0 vote Wednesday, the board’s chairman will continue earning $10,800, the vice chair $10,200, and the remaining five members $9,000.
The prospect of a raise for supervisors has surfaced at work sessions. During an April 26 meeting, Supervisor Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) said Vice Chair Blaine Dunn (Red Bud) had sent an email to other supervisors asking them to support a motion to approve an increase for supervisor salaries. But Ludwig indicated he would not support such a measure.
“In the week leading up to the final vote (on the FY 2024 budget), we received a number of emails from Supervisor Dunn asking us to support a motion to more than double supervisor salaries. Especially needing to control spending, I don’t think that would have been the right move at all,” Ludwig said at the meeting in late April.
Dunn was the lone supervisor absent from Wednesday’s meeting. No discussion preceded the swift and decisive 6-0 vote on the matter.
Dunn has previously advocated for a salary increase for supervisors in order to adjust for the inflation that has occurred since 2001, highlighting how members of the panel often spend 30 hours a week doing the job.
The supervisors’ vote on their salaries came weeks after adopting a $239.5 million budget for fiscal 2024. The budget gave a 5% pay raise to all county employees.
Members of Winchester City Council earn salaries similar to the supervisors, as the mayor and council president make $10,800 a year, while the remaining councilors make $9,000 a year.
Northern Virginia localities, however, pay supervisors more, and boards have recently approved salary hikes. Fairfax County supervisors voted 8-2 to raise their annual pay from $95,000 to $123,283 and the chairman’s salary from $100,000 to $138,283, The Washington Post reported this March.
According to Loudoun County’s government website, the locality’s chairman earns $81,000 annually and each member is paid $66,826. Prince William County’s board chair earns $49,452 per year for a part-time position, and supervisors make $43,422.
Yet Loudoun County has a population of roughly 432,000, compared to the roughly 95,000 Frederick County residents, while Fairfax County has a population of about 1.14 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The 2024 fiscal year begins July 1.
(1) comment
So Ludwig was for the raise before he was against it? Sounds like flip-flopping to me. Is it true that it he's elected Chair he plans to put his wife in the seat he'll be vacating? Maybe he figures he's going to double his income that way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.