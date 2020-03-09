WINCHESTER — Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy and Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn say they can’t consider a tax increase to fund the Frederick County Public School Division’s budget unless they have more details on what’s in the budget.
The two met at the Frederick County Administration Building for a joint meeting with the School Board late Thursday afternoon.
However, no school board members showed up. School Board Chairman Jay Foreman told The Star on Friday that was because the school board did not advertise the meeting and no more than two school board members would have been allowed to attend.
Frederick County Public School Superintendent David Sovine’s $233 million budget proposal for FY21 (up from $218.4 million this fiscal year) calls for a $178.8 million operating fund and an extra $15.4 million in local tax dollars ($10.9 million for the operating fund, $800,000 for debt service fund for school construction projects and $3.7 million for non-recurring capital needs). The total amount of local funding sought is $97.3 million, up from $86.4 million.
Four of the seven supervisors — Charles DeHaven, Gene Fisher, Bob Wells and Judith McCann-Slaughter — say they would support raising the real estate tax by 5 cents, from 61 to 66 cents per $100 of assessed value, which could give the school division an extra $5.8 million, but $9.6 million less than it’s seeking. This is currently the best-case proposal for the school division. Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber has said he will not support a tax increase.
A Frederick County resident with a $100,000 home pays $610 in yearly real estate taxes. With a 5-cent increase, that resident would pay an additional $50. A resident with a home valued at $300,000 pays $1,830 a year in real estate taxes and would pay an additional $150 with a 5-cent tax increase, according to the commissioner of the revenue’s office.
McCarthy and Dunn say they want to know the specifics of Sovine’s budget. Currently, a three-page summary is available online at: frederick.k12.va.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_135851/File/AboutUs/Finance/FY2021/fy21_superintendents_proposed_budget_final_021920.pdf
Dunn said what is online is “not a budget,” just a proposal. Both he and McCarthy want a school budget broken into categories that says exactly what will be funded — line item by line item. They would like to have time to review the school’s detailed budget before the next joint meeting and not, as Dunn phrased it, “one minute before.”
McCarthy told The Star on Thursday he wants a meeting that is not “scripted.” He said most meetings with the school board in years past have been “stale,” with the school board providing a presentation and the supervisors responding. He said he wants to have a more conversational dialogue with the school board and doesn’t think an hour is long enough for a joint meeting.
McCarthy said he would consider funding “anything” if the school board could justify it. Dunn agreed he would consider an increase if he thought it was really necessary, but said at the moment he had no answers.
“It’s public money,” McCarthy said. “We should know what’s being paid for. And if people challenge it, fight for it. Justify it.”
Sovine said during a School Board work session on Tuesday that if the school division receives only minimal or no extra funding for its fiscal year 2021 budget, Jordan Springs Elementary School may not open in August. An extra $2.8 million is needed in the operating fund to fill 40 positions at the $27 million school being built in Stephenson. The money would also cover utility, materials and supplies costs at the new school.
McCarthy finds it hard to believe that the school division would not be able to find ways to open the 12th elementary school and said he wants to know what other programs are so important that the school board would rather not cut them, and instead keep kids in overcrowded elementary schools and let a building sit empty.
“Really,” he said. “Everything else in the budget is that high of a priority that you would allow the county to spend that kind of money to build a school and then leave it empty? There’s nothing in the budget that can be cut? So my question is, let’s talk about priorities. Well, we can’t talk about priorities because we don’t know what’s in the budget. So if there are programs that can be cut to allow those kids to get into [Jordan Springs], that should be considered. But to me, it almost seems like political extortion to say ‘we just spent all of this money and now it’s going to go to waste unless you give us more money.”
Dunn said the school board members need to offer alternatives to fund their budget other than a real estate tax increase. He said they should be willing to come down to Richmond to advocate for legislation that would allow the county to raise revenue through other means.
“If they aren’t willing to do that, I’m not going to be willing to raise the taxes,” Dunn said.
Foreman said Friday that he is asking the other school board members if they would be willing to have another joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors sometime in the coming week.
