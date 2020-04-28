WINCHESTER — Frederick Water, which provides water and sewer services to more than 16,000 local homes and businesses, has adopted a $68.26 million budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
The budget includes $35 million in capital improvements — $23 million of which is for the construction of the Opequon Water Supply Plan's new water treatment plant. The plant is a component of the OWSP, which aims to meet Frederick Water's projected water needs by drawing water from Opequon Creek.
The new water treatment plant will be located at the end of Hot Run Drive in Stephenson, immediately north of the new Stonewall Park ball fields. The project calls for constructing an administration building with a workshop and chemical storage area, water treatment plant, clearwell tanks and a finish water pump station. The project has been put out for bid, and a contract will be awarded in June.
Building the approximately $20 million plant will take about two years. Construction is set to being this summer. Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence said he does not think the coronavirus pandemic will impact construction.
The FY21 budget does not call for any additional fees or fee increases for customers.
Also at the meeting, Frederick Water's board held its annual election of officers. The current officers were all re-elected and will serve for another year. Gary Oates is chairman, Stan Crockett is vice chairman and Marty Dilg is secretary-treasurer.
The board also adopted a policy which enables it to conduct meetings remotely utilizing video technologies during a state of emergency when it isn't possible or safe to assemble a quorum in a single location.
And the board learned that the Orchard View Elementary School water project is nearing completion. The $4.8 million project involved Garney Construction installing water lines to connect the school’s on-site well to the James H. Diehl Water Treatment Plant in southern Frederick County. Water will be pumped to the plant, treated and pumped back to the school. The well will go online in early May. The fire hydrant at the school site will be activated within the month, and the school building will be connected to the public water system shortly afterward.
The school currently uses its own on-site water treatment plant, which costs about $50,000 a year for the school division to operate. The cost will drop to about $7,000 once the school is a Frederick Water customer and the on-site well is operational.
In other business, it was announced that the $3 million Va. 37 water main project has been completed, connecting Frederick Water's James H. Diehl and James T. Anderson water treatment plants. Frederick Water’s northern service area is served by the Anderson plant while the southern service area uses the Diehl plant. Because the demands for water in the southern service area are much greater than what the Diehl plant can handle on its own, Frederick Water had been using water from the city of Winchester to supplement the Diehl plant. By connecting the two plants, the Anderson plant can service the southern service area and make up for the shortcomings of the Diehl plant.
Lawrence said completion of this water main is an important long-range improvement that enables Frederick Water to meet the daily water demands of its customers without purchasing water from Winchester.
The reduction in water purchases from Winchester will result in a savings of $4 million annually for Frederick Water, he said.
