WINCHESTER — The Frederick Water Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously adopted its 2021-30 Capital Improvement Plan, which calls for 23 projects totaling nearly $80 million.
Frederick Water, which provides water and sewer service to more than 16,000 local homes and businesses, uses the CIP for long-range planning.
Water system improvements represent 85% of the $80 million. The first year of the plan calls for $40.6 million in spending, which is designed to be funded in Frederick Water’s upcoming budget.
No one spoke during a public hearing on the CIP at Tuesday’s meeting.
The biggest water improvement in the CIP is construction related to the Opequon Water Supply Plan (OWSP), which aims to meet Frederick Water’s projected water needs by drawing water from Opequon Creek. OWSP construction is expected to begin this spring.
The OWSP entails building a water-intake infrastructure at 124 Woods Drive off Brucetown Road in northeastern Frederick County and moving the James T. Anderson Water Treatment Plant from its current location on land owned by Carmeuse Lime & Stone in Clear Brook to a new facility on a 78-acre site off Stephenson Road. About $37.8 million will be spent on the project over the next five years.
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution of appreciation for the 29th District Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, who served on Frederick Water’s board from April 27, 2016, to Dec. 31, 2019.
Collins told The Star he stepped down from the board due to the busy nature of his job representing his district in the House of Delegates. His duties as a legislator caused him to miss several Frederick Water meetings.
“Delegate Collins has been an invaluable member of the Frederick Water Board,” said Chairman Gary Oates. “His experience and insight will be missed. However, we understand the current political situation requires his full attention be focused on representing Frederick County in Richmond. We wish him Godspeed and he has our full support.”
The resolution states that during Collins’ tenure he “provided dedicated service, leadership, and vision.”
Henry Sliwinski, who served as Frederick Water’s treatment plant supervisor from Dec. 1, 1976, to April 30, 2019, has been appointed to replace Collins on the board.
Attending the meeting at Frederick Water’s headquarters at 315 Tasker Road in Stephens City were Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence, Chairman Gary Oates, Vice Chairman Stanley Crockett, Secretary/Treasurer Martha Dilg and Henry Sliwinski. Tom Simon was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.