WINCHESTER — The Frederick Water board of directors on Tuesday unanimously adopted its 2022-31 Capital Improvement Plan, which calls for 24 projects totaling roughly $85 million.
Frederick Water, which provides water and sewer service to more than 16,000 local homes and businesses, uses the CIP for long-range planning. Water system improvements account for 87% of the budget, while sewer improvements account for 8% and system-wide improvements count for 5%.
The plan calls for $49.9 million to be spent in the upcoming fiscal year. Of this, $33 million is set to be spent on the Opequon Water Supply Plan (OWSP) and $12.8 million is dedicated to a quarry-intake affiliated with the OWSP.
The Opequon Water Supply Plan is Frederick Water’s most significant raw water initiative in over 20 years and is designed to ensure a safe and sustainable supply of water to help meet the community’s projected water needs into the future. By 2035, Frederick Water’s customers may require up to 12 million gallons of drinking water every day, nearly doubling the current average of 6.4 million gallons per day.
In an effort to reduce costs and accommodate increased raw water treatment flows, a new water treatment plant will be constructed on Frederick Water-owned property. This new water treatment facility would be located to treat raw water from quarries, wells and the Opequon Creek, and provide up to 8 million gallons a day of clean drinking water for customers.
The construction of a membrane water treatment plant, known as the Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant, will take place on a new facility on a 78-acre site off Stephenson Road. The plant will be able to provide 8 million gallon per day state-of-art membrane water treatment plant. Saint Albans, W.Va.-based Orders Construction has been awarded a contract to build the plant. According to Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Henry F. Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant will take place on March 2.
The CIP also involves the construction of infrastructure to withdraw up to 8.5 million gallons per day from Frederick Water’s East Pit quarry, located adjacent to the Sliwinski water treatment plant site. The infrastructure will include a 300-foot-long tunnel, and 300-foot vertical shafts to reach the tunnel; vertical turbine pumps to withdraw water from the quarry; a raw water pipeline to convey the raw quarry water to the Sliwinski water treatment plant; and a pipeline to return the Sliwinski water treatment plant’s process discharge back to the quarry.
The plan also calls for the construction of a pipeline and a solids handling system at the Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant if quarry turbidity affects the efficiency of the membrane filtration system.
Attending the virtual meeting on Tuesday was Chairman Gary Oates and board members Stanley Crockett, Martha Dilg, Tom Simon and Henry Sliwinski.
