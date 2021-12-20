STEPHENS CITY — Frederick Water took steps last week to continue buying water from the City of Winchester at a reduced price.
On Tuesday night, Frederick Water’s board of directors approved the fourth amendment of a water agreement with the city.
Since 1971, Frederick Water and Winchester have maintained a water agreement. According to Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence, this agreement initially enabled Frederick Water to purchase water from the city at a time when Frederick Water did not have its own water sources and treatment facilities. In the 1990s, Frederick Water established its own water sources and treatment facilities, and dependence on the city for water began to diminish.
With the construction and pending operation of the new Henry F. Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant in Stephenson, Frederick Water no longer needs to purchase water from the city.
According to Lawrence, the new amendment shifts the emphasis from a daily need to purchase water to a long-term commitment between water service community partners. The agreement enables water purchases from either party as needed, such as during times of emergencies or water main breaks.
The agreement also reflects an effort toward achieving the vision of the 2020 Virginia House Bill 542, which requires regional water supply planning and encourages cross-jurisdictional and interconnections between water utilities, positioning the community in a favorable light for future state and federal water infrastructure grants, Lawrence said. He added that the agreement eliminates the city’s ability to levy higher water and sewer charges on county residential customers who live in an area served by the city’s water and sewer services. The new agreement reduces nearly 1,000 county residents’ monthly water and sewer costs by 50 percent.
Under the new agreement, the annual cost for Frederick Water to purchase water from the city is reduced significantly from the current annual cost of over $1.5 million to $810,000, with 400,000 gallons per day of water purchased. Frederick Water recovers this cost through the sale of the water to Frederick Water customers.
The key terms of the new agreement include the sale of water up to 500,000 gallons per day at $5.55 per 1,000 gallons, with a 1 percent annual increase for the first 10-years. In year 11 of the agreement, the rate increases to reflect the CPI-U, and increases annually consistent with the CPI-U. Water purchased above 500,000 GPD is at the current city customer rate of $7.38 per 1,000 GPD. These rates are applicable to both Frederick Water and the city for water purchases. The agreement is for 20 years, but both parties reserve the right to terminate the agreement at year 10.
The Frederick Water’s board approved the water agreement on a 3-1 vote with Gary Oates, Henry Sliwinski and Tom Simon voting for approval and Stanley Crocket voting against. Martha Dilg was absent. The opposed vote was against entering an agreement with the city.
Winchester City Council approved the water agreement through acceptance of its Dec. 14 regular meeting consent agenda.
