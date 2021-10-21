STEPHENS CITY — Frederick Water’s board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $150,000 for design work on two sewer projects.
Of the money, $20,000 will fund the completion of design work for the U.S. 522 South sewer relocation. The project will redirect sewer flows in the Airport Road area to the Parkins Mill wastewater treatment plant. The goal of redirecting the sewer flows is to create additional sewer conveyance capacity in the Justus Drive area.
The project includes the design of a revised sanitary sewer pump station, force main and gravity sewer lines. Design work should be completed before the end of the fiscal year.
The remaining $130,000 will be used to design an upgrade to the Crooked Run Wastewater Treatment Plant serving the Lake Frederick Community, which will result in additional treatment capacity at the plant to accommodate future development at Lake Frederick.
Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence said the completion of the designs will prepare both projects for construction bidding as demand for additional sanitary sewer flow conveyance and treatment is warranted and as funding becomes available.
There are currently no construction cost estimates or construction timeline estimates for either project. Lawrence noted that the Crooked Run Wastewater Treatment upgrade would be financed by the developers of Lake Frederick when the need arises.
Also at the meeting, Frederick Water Administrative Assistant Jamie Miller said that today is “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national educational campaign led by Value of Water. The campaign will show how water is essential, invaluable and in need of investment.
Miller said Frederick Water is marketing the event on social media and partnering with the Daily Buzz Cafe in Stephens City. She said that every drink the Daily Buzz Cafe serves today will have a coffee sleeve saying, “No water, no coffee.”
“The point of that is to engage with the community, get people connected to our social media, and also just raise awareness of the importance of water infrastructure in our community,” Miller said. “[To] get our constituents behind, you know, supporting the infrastructure projects that we’re working on.”
Attending the meeting at Frederick Water's headquarters at 315 Tasker Road were Board Chairman Gary Oates and members Martha Dilg, Henry Sliwinski, Tom Simon and Stanley Crockett.
