STEPHENS CITY — Frederick Water customers can soon expect higher bills, as the utility’s board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to increase water and sewer rates for the fiscal year 2023 beginning July 1.
The average residential customer’s bi-monthly bill will increase by $15.71, or $7.85 per month. Residential customers currently pay a standard base fee of $81.85 — $26.09 for water and $55.76 for sewer — over a two-month billing period. This covers the first 2,000 gallons of water and sewer services. The average customer uses 8,000 gallons every two months, and anything beyond 2,000 gallons is charged a consumption rate.
On July 1, the sewer base fee will increase by 20%.
This is the continuation of an effort initiated in 2017 to ensure customers fund their share of water and sewer usage. Frederick Water also plans to increase water and sewer consumption fees by 8% each year for the next five fiscal years. Typical customers can expect an about $5 bimonthly increase each year in fiscal 2024-27.
Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence explained the increase “gets us up to speed” to pay for chemicals, prices of which have skyrocketed over the last couple of years. He explained that the increases are to keep up with the costs for treatment and delivery of water and wastewater, organizational growth and inflation.
“Doing the adoption of the rate now helps everybody anticipate — helps us plan for the future,” he said.
Despite these increases, Lawrence insists that residential customers will pay substantially less than other water and sewer system residential customers in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. He said the City of Winchester’s rate is 47% higher than what Frederick Water customers will be paying.
Frederick Water currently has over 17,000 water and sewer service customers, which includes residential, commercial and industrial users.
Frederick Water’s board also:
Unanimously adopted a $54.4 million FY 23 budget, which funds operations, debt, and capital projects. Lawrence said the budget recognizes inflationary increases that are impacting expenses.
Held its annual election of officers, and re-elected Gary Oates as chairman, Stan Crockett as vice chairman, and Martha Dilg as secretary-treasurer
Unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the execution of a lease with Frederick County so the county government could build an emergency communications tower on a parcel of Frederick Water’s land on Poorhouse Road. The county hopes to build the emergency communications radio tower to support its new public safety radio network.
Attending the meeting at 315 Tasker Road were board members Gary Oates, Tom Simon, Stanley Crockett, Martha Dilg and Hank Sliwinski.
