WINCHESTER — Frederick Water’s Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday night to authorize the Virginia Resources Authority (VRA) to issue a bond of up to $35 million to pay for its Opequon Water Supply Plan (OWSP).
The VRA, as administrator of the Virginia Water Supply Revolving Fund, will act on behalf of Frederick Water and issue the $35 million bond to a purchaser. Frederick Water will pay the VRA, who will in turn pay the bondholder, by Dec. 31, 2045.
The OWSP aims to meet Frederick Water's projected water needs by drawing water from Opequon Creek. By 2035, Frederick Water's customers may require up to 12 million gallons of drinking water per day — about twice the current average usage of 5.6 million to 6.5 million gallons per day. Frederick Water provides water and sewer service to more than 16,000 local homes and businesses.
The plan includes Frederick Water building a water-intake infrastructure at 124 Woods Drive in northeastern Frederick County, off Brucetown Road, and moving the James T. Anderson Water Treatment Plant from its current location on land owned by Carmeuse Lime & Stone in Clear Brook to a new facility on a 78-acre site off Stephenson Road.
Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence says the goal is to send the treatment plant out to bid in late December, with a construction contract awarded in February and construction slated to take 18 months. The estimated completion date in the summer of 2021. The most up-to-date cost for the project is $30 million, which includes construction of the plant, water intake and associated pipelines.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Voted unanimously to recognize Columbus Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day by closing Frederick Water's office on those dates beginning in 2020. Additionally, the board voted to recognize any statewide holidays issued by the governor. Lawrence said the reasoning behind the change is so that Frederick Water follows the county's holiday schedule.
- Approved the name Stonewall Park for the new ball field being being built by Frederick Water on Stephenson Road.
- Received an update on the Va. 37 Water Loop project, which should wrap up construction by January. The $3 million project will connect Frederick Water's southern and northern water service areas.
- Received an update on the construction of a 130-foot elevated water storage tank at Lake Frederick. The roughly $2.5 million structure should be completed by Dec. 15.
Attending the meeting at 315 Tasker Road were Chairman Gary Oates and members Tom Simon, Stanley Crockett, Martha Dilg and Chris Collins.
