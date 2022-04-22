STEPHENS CITY — Frederick Water will have a public hearing May 24 on increasing its water and sewer rates for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
The hearing will begin at 5 p.m. at Frederick Water’s headquarters at 315 Tasker Road. At the same meeting, Frederick Water’s board will consider a $54.4 million budget for FY 23.
Residential customers currently pay a standard base fee of $81.85 ($26.09 for water and $55.76 for sewer) over a two-month billing period, which covers the first 2,000 gallons of water and sewer services. Anything beyond that is charged a consumption rate. The average customer uses 8,000 gallons every two months.
The plan is to increase the sewer base fee by 20% for the upcoming fiscal year and the water and sewer consumption fees by 8% each year for the next five fiscal years.
The proposed rate changes would mean a $15.71 increase in the bimonthly bill for the average residential customer or an increase of $7.85 a month. In fiscal years 2024 to 2027, the typical customer would see their bimonthly bills increase by about $5 each year.
Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence said the adjustments are being proposed due to inflation, organizational growth, insufficient reserve balances and a Virginia Department of Health Office of Drinking Water recommendation.
Lawrence said that even with the proposed rate increases, residential customers will continue to pay substantially less per month than other water and sewer system residential customers in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Frederick Water’s proposed rates remain 35% lower than the rates charged by the City of Winchester to its residential customers when applied to monthly residential customer consumption.
Frederick Water currently has over 17,000 water and sewer service customers, which includes residential, commercial and industrial users.
Attending the meeting at 315 Tasker Road were board members Gary Oates, Martha Dilg and Hank Sliwinski. Tom Simon participated remotely.
