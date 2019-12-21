WINCHESTER — Frederick Water’s board of directors hopes to put the Opequon Water Supply Plan [OWSP] to bid in January.
Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence said Tuesday night that the Sanitation Authority has resubmitted its plans and specifications for the project to the Virginia Department of Health. It has also submitted its site plan to the Frederick County government.
The OWSP aims to meet Frederick Water’s projected water needs by drawing water from Opequon Creek. By 2035, Frederick Water’s customers may require up to 12 million gallons of drinking water per day — about twice the current average usage of 5.6 million to 6.5 million gallons per day. Frederick Water provides water and sewer service to more than 16,000 local homes and businesses.
The plan includes Frederick Water building a water-intake infrastructure at 124 Woods Drive in northeastern Frederick County, off Brucetown Road, and moving the James T. Anderson Water Treatment Plant from its current location on land owned by Carmeuse Lime & Stone in Clear Brook to a new facility on a 78-acre site off Stephenson Road.
Lawrence said the plan is to put the project out for bid in January and to award the construction contract in March. He said that the contract won’t be awarded unless both the county and the Virginia Department of Health give approval. “Once we get those approvals, we should be in a position to get this thing out on the street for construction bids,” Lawrence said. “The finish line is in sight to get this from design to construction, and we are excited about that.”
The roughly $30 million project is estimated to be complete in the summer of 2021.
